Venture Global Calcasieu Pass Announces Arrival of First Factory-Fabricated Liquefaction Trains

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. is proud to announce the successful arrival of the first two liquefaction trains at the company's Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The delivery of the highly optimized 0.6 MTPA LNG trains, fabricated in factories, less than 15 months after the project's final investment decision represents not only a major project milestone but also a step-change in LNG construction.

The two midscale, modular liquefaction trains and mixed refrigerant compressor skids were shipped to Louisiana from Baker Hughes's manufacturing facility in Avenza, Italy more than two months ahead of the contractual delivery date. Each train, delivered complete and ready to install, was successfully unloaded, transported onto the Calcasieu Pass site and positioned on its foundations in less than a day. The first and second of the project's eighteen identical trains will now be connected to their respective Chart brazed aluminum heat exchangers, or cold boxes, eight of which are already installed on site.

Mike Sabel, Executive Co-Chairman and CEO stated, "Venture Global LNG is proud to demonstrate continued execution of the strategy we pioneered. Our factory-fabricated, modular liquefaction trains enable us to deliver the fastest construction schedule in the LNG industry while driving dramatic risk reductions across the entire project. We look forward to the successful delivery of Calcasieu Pass trains 3 through 18 and then 36 identical trains for Plaquemines LNG."

Executive Co-Chairman Bob Pender added, "The completion and delivery of our first two liquefaction modules demonstrates the first-class execution and collaboration inherent in our long-term relationship with Baker Hughes. Despite the effects of COVID-19 and multiple Gulf Coast hurricanes, we will now begin installing these trains ahead of the contracted schedule. This is a leap forward in LNG infrastructure development."

Venture Global LNG is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG to be supplied from resource rich North American natural gas basins. The company is currently constructing or developing 50 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. More can be found at

