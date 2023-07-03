Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:51 Tragedia Cadore, chi sono le vittime. Raccolta fondi per la mamma sopravvissuta

16:20 Beni culturali, nanomateriali e stampa 3D: rinasce la Fontana dei Draghi a Villa Mondragone

16:18 L'altra estate, chi le vacanze non può permettersele

15:43 Caso Facci, da Laganà lettera ai vertici Rai: "Chiedo se è in linea con valori azienda"

15:43 Ucraina, Kiev: "Russi in trappola a Bakhmut"

15:37 Santo Stefano di Cadore, convalidato fermo 32enne che ha investito e ucciso tre persone

14:51 Andrea Agnelli, procura Figc chiede 20 mesi di squalifica

14:50 Banca Generali, raccolta netta giugno a 527 milioni (+7%)

14:32 Assegno unico universale Inps, i pagamenti: le date di accredito 2023

14:01 Kevin Spacey e le accuse di violenza: "Mi risvegliai mentre faceva sesso orale su di me"

14:01 Usa, Biden si rilassa in spiaggia. Repubblicani attaccano: "E' sempre in vacanza" - Video

13:47 Migranti, Tajani: "Piano Mattei da solo non basta, serve Piano Marshall"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

400+ Digital Energy Players at International Digital Energy Expo 2023, Shenzhen, China

01 luglio 2023 | 04.06
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 29, International Digital Energy Expo 2023, organized by China Southern Power Grid (CSG), opened in Shenzhen, China. The theme of this year's expo is "Creating a Green Future with Digital Energy". 407 leading enterprises of digital energy from around the world will be present during the four-day event. A special forum will be held, gathering nearly 2,000 experts from the energy industry at home and abroad, as well as representatives from power companies and Internet business elites.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the expo, Mr. Meng Zhenping, Chairman of CSG, stated that the company is ready to collaborate with all other parties to construct an open, sharing and mutually beneficial digital energy ecosystem, which will foster high-quality development in energy sector.

At the expo, CSG showcased its power chip "Fuxi", sensor "Jimu" and other hardware. Additionally, the company demonstrated its digital products such as the "Kuafu" system. On the other hand, Tencent Cloud unveiled its energy products "EnerLink" and "EnerTwin". Schneider Electric presented its solution that enable the creation of virtual models encompassing the entire life cycle of an electrical system.

This expo has brought together experts and representatives from government departments, industry associations, and enterprises from both upstream and downstream in the energy industry chain. Various topics, including the development of a system for new energy sources, industry trends in new energy and energy storage, digital energy investment and financing will be discussed. These discussion will contribute to the upgrading of the global energy industry chain.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145474/International_Digital_Energy_Expo_2023_opened_Shenzhen_China.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/400-digital-energy-players-at-international-digital-energy-expo-2023-shenzhen-china-301868485.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza at International Digital Energy Expo 2023 Cina special forum Internet business elites
Vedi anche
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, continuano le ricerche
News to go
Nato, Ucraina sollecita impegno per sua adesione
News to go
Roma, blitz carabinieri a San Basilio: 5 arresti
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Contributi colf e badanti, seconda rata in scadenza oggi
News to go
Papa: "Chi è presuntuoso e pieno di sé non riesce ad accogliere Dio"
News to go
Caro biglietti aerei, come risparmiare fino al 20%
News to go
Laurea e tasso di occupazione, quanto conta
News to go
Vacanze, quasi 1 milione di italiani vittime di frodi
News to go
Clima, Yellen: "Cooperazione Usa-Cina è fondamentale"
News to go
Incendio Rsa Milano, si indaga sull'origine del rogo
News to go
Salario minimo, Cgia: "Si rischia più lavoro nero"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza