Lunedì 27 Novembre 2023
15:53
640W+23.7%! Huasun Unveils World's First 210R HJT Rectangular Cell Modules

27 novembre 2023 | 15.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XUANCHENG, China, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest G12R, the world's first rectangular heterojunction (HJT) solar module series, was officially launched by Huasun Energy, the global leading provider of vertically integrated HJT products and services, on November 27th, 2023.

The Everest G12R Series modules are based on the HJT3.0 high-efficiency solar cell technology and feature 182mm*105mm rectangular cells. By integrating advanced processes including bifacial microcrystalline, SMBB, light conversion film and PIB, these modules are designed to achieve a minimum efficiency of 23% and a highest power output of 640MW, which is 20W more than other technology-based rectangular modules of the same type.

Compared to the traditional 182mm square wafers, the new rectangular wafers with larger size have a power increase of approximately 40W, resulting in potential cost savings for BOS components like racking and cables. Keeping the same width of 1134mm, Huasun developed three versions of G12R modules with different lengths catering to various application scenarios:

The adoption of Everest G12R modules can lead to increased project installed capacity, higher energy yield per watt, and improved overall performance. For example, using G12R-96 modules on residential rooftops can increase installed capacity by 7% compared to TOPCon modules, resulting in an additional 47,000 kWh of power generation over a 30-year lifespan.

Similarly, the G12R-108 version designed for commercial and industrial rooftops offers an 8.9% increase in installed capacity and a 10.8% increase in total energy yield over 30 years. The G12R-132 modules for utility-scale projects provide a 3.2% increase in energy yield per watt and contribute to lower LCOE and higher IRR.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2285901/Huasun_Energy.jpgVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKrkd0yheYk 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/640w23-7-huasun-unveils-worlds-first-210r-hjt-rectangular-cell-modules-301997991.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Altro global leading provider Everest Xuanzhou Cina
