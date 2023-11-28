Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:21 Pnrr Italia, via libera Ue a quarta rata. Meloni: "16,5 miliardi entro la fine di quest'anno"

16:14 Immobiliare, Paterna (Sinergie): "Managerialità, trasparenza e comunicazione skills buon agente"

16:13 Expo 2030, Meloni tira la volata a Roma: "Qui ogni Nazione avrà suo spazio come pari tra pari"

16:08 Passera (illimity): "Momento difficile per il mondo immobiliare a causa di politica anti inflazionistica"

16:04 Sinergie 2023, cresce numero di agenti immobiliari (+2,6%), -12,8% stime su compravendite

15:49 Capodanno con Emis Killa a Ladispoli, è polemica. Il sindaco: "Mentalità da paesello"

15:46 Stop mercato tutelato, Schlein: "Tassa Meloni su bollette"

15:35 Expo 2030, l'appello di Jannick Sinner: "Incarna valori sociali e umanità, votate per Roma"

15:08 L’autorizzazione a due fattori è davvero sicura? Non sempre, ecco perché

15:06 Manovra 2024, Meloni a sindacati: "Fatto il massimo", Cgil e Uil: "Non è cambiato nulla"

14:57 Monica Giandotti: "A Linea Notte con la passione per le news e un sogno nel cassetto"

14:29 Conte: "Crosetto? Rischio 'eversione' aleggia su governo piuttosto che su toghe"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Adani Total Gas Ltd. launches Green Hydrogen Blending Pilot Project

28 novembre 2023 | 15.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Aims to adapt green hydrogen as an alternative energy 

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As world leaders come together in the UAE for the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) from 30 November to 12 December 2023, Adani Total Gas Ltd. (ATGL), a leading energy and city gas distribution company, co-promoted by the Adani Group and TotalEnergies, announces the initiation of a pioneering 'Green Hydrogen Blending Pilot Project'.

As part of the project, ATGL will employ the latest technologies to blend Green Hydrogen (GH2) with natural gas for over 4,000 residential and commercial customers at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. GH2 is produced using electrolysis of water with electricity generated by renewable energy. Hydrogen blending is less carbon intensive than burning gas but has the same heating capabilities.

The project is expected to be commissioned by Q1 FY24-25 and the percentage of green hydrogen will be gradually increased in the blend to upto 8% or more, depending on regulatory approvals. After successfully completing the pilot, hydrogen blended fuel will be supplied stepwise to larger parts of the city and other license areas of AGTL. As per studies, an upto 8% hydrogen blend can reduce emission by upto 4%.

With this pilot, ATGL would like to partner with various stakeholders including regulatory authorities to share its firsthand learning and develop ecosystem about hydrogen blending in city gas distribution in India. This will also help in gaining and sharing knowledge on the operational aspects and the compatibility of blended fuel on existing infrastructure.

Mr. Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director & CEO of Adani Total Gas Ltd., said, "We are fully committed towards building an environmentally sustainable operation and this project represents our ongoing dedication towards national infrastructure building for India to become energy independent by 2047. This project will reduce our carbon footprint and by investing in such innovative projects, we are actively contributing to the evolution of the industry and driving progress in sustainable energy solutions."

About Adani Total Gas Limited

For media queries, please contact Roy Paul, roy.paul@adani.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1716106/Adani_Group_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adani-total-gas-ltd-launches-green-hydrogen-blending-pilot-project-301999323.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Green Hydrogen as adapt green Project
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, da ingegneri a operai: ecco le figure professionali introvabili
News to go
Ondata di maltempo al Centro-Sud, allerta gialla in 9 regioni
News to go
Israele-Hamas, tregua prorogata di due giorni
News to go
Vertice Onu sul clima a Dubai, Biden non ci sarà
News to go
Bill Gates: "Grazie a IA settimana lavorativa ridotta in futuro"
News to go
"L'inflazione potrebbe aumentare ancora": l'avvertimento della Bce
News to go
Russia, Putin: "Testato missile a propulsione nucleare"
News to go
Roma, truffe ad anziani: sgominata una banda
News to go
Migranti, maxi sbarco a Lampedusa: 573 a bordo di un peschereccio
News to go
Sciopero 15 dicembre, Salvini: "Precettazione? Valuterò"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, attesa per l'esito dell'autopsia
News to go
Allarme bomba in Belgio, chiuse 30 scuole


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza