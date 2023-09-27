Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:04 Strage di Bologna, ergastolo confermato per ex Nar Cavallini

17:48 West Nile, un caso a Lecce: virus colpisce 80enne

17:44 Messaggio del presidente del Senato La Russa agli ingegneri: "Il Congresso è momento di dialogo di confronto e condivisione"

17:38 Djokovic: "Sinner con Alcaraz è il futuro del tennis"

17:35 Realacci: "Gli ingegneri possono trovare nella sostenibilità una nuova missione"

17:30 Stoccolma, alce sui binari manda in tilt la metropolitana

17:20 Salute, Cattaneo (Conacuore): "Vicini ai pazienti ma abbiamo bisogno di aiuto"

17:17 Banca d'Italia, a Napoli 'Tu e l'economia': educazione finanziaria per adulti

17:17 Ipercolesterolemia, Fondazione Cuore: "Anche chi sta bene faccia prevenzione"

17:16 Influenza 2023-2024, primo caso identificato a Parma in un lattante

17:15 Smart working, verso proroga fino a fine 2023 per lavoratori fragili della Pa

17:11 Migranti, la lettera di Giorgia Meloni ai paesi Ue

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Amphenol Industrial Operations to Expand in Q4 2023

27 settembre 2023 | 16.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New solar product facility opening in Mesa, Arizona 

ENDICOTT, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, will be expanding its operations with a new solar product factory opening in Q4 of 2023. The new 58,000 square foot facility will be located in Mesa, Arizona, further expanding Amphenol's manufacturing presence in the city.

This new factory is anticipated to create up to 50 new specialized jobs, and will be focused on manufacturing solar junction boxes, connectors, and other advanced interconnect assemblies to support the solar energy industry.

Following the passage of the USA Inflation Reduction Act, the launch of this state-of-the-art facility is designed to help with the increased demand for solar energy, as well as contribute to reducing the nation's carbon footprint. It will be equipped with advanced machinery and robotic technologies aimed at ensuring the highest quality and efficiency standards.

"We are thrilled to expand our operations and support the solar energy industry with new products designed to increase efficiency and reliability, while reducing supply chain risk in the US market," said Mark Cunningham, General Manager of Amphenol Industrial Operations. "Our business is committed to producing sustainable products that will reduce carbon emissions and support a greener future."

Mesa was selected due to its strategic location, favorable business climate, and skilled workforce, making it an ideal location for the new solar factory. Building this facility will create numerous jobs for the local community and reinforce Amphenol Industrial Operations as one of the leading suppliers to the green energy industry.

"We are pleased with Amphenol Industrial Operations' decision to expand its operations here in Mesa," said John Giles, Mayor of Mesa. "This new factory will bring significant economic benefits to our community and contribute to the growth of the renewable energy sector in Arizona." Councilmember Jenn Duff added: "With this new venture in Mesa, we're not just producing solar products. We're shaping a cleaner, brighter world for generations to come. Mesa is committed to environmental stewardship and economic growth."

"Amphenol Industrial Operations' junction boxes are becoming an essential component of Heliene's bill of materials for its U.S.-made solar PV modules," said Martin Pochtaruk, President of Heliene, one of North America's fastest-growing domestic module manufacturers and an Amphenol Industrial Operations customer due to its American focus.

For full news release and hi-res photo: https://www.amphenol-industrial.com/mesa-factory-news

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amphenol-industrial-operations-to-expand-in-q4-2023-301940523.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Energia Energia AltroAltro Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza facility opening Operations to Expand facility opening
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, la richiesta di Meloni ai partner EuMed9
News to go
Serie A, tutti i match di stasera e domani
News to go
Sardegna, 31 arresti in operazione Monte Nuovo
News to go
Iraq, incendio a festa di matrimonio: un centinaio di morti
News to go
Messina Denaro, tumulata la salma del boss
News to go
Mezzi pubblici, Salvini precetta sciopero venerdì: 4 ore al posto 24
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: scuole chiuse a Pozzuoli
News to go
Immobili, compravendite in calo
News to go
Sequestrati oltre 700 kg di cocaina, 21 arresti tra Italia e Colombia
News to go
Migranti, faccia a faccia Meloni-Macron a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Meteo Italia, previsioni: torna il caldo
News to go
Matteo Messina Denaro, autopsia poi salma a Castelvetrano
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza