Ascend reaches GHG abatement milestone

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has begun operating a new thermal reduction unit (TRU) that will eliminate over 98% of the greenhouse gas emissions tied to adipic acid production in Pensacola, Florida. This new equipment enhances improvements Ascend made in 2021 by adding a new control device and brings its total GHG reduction investments at the world's largest integrated nylon site to greater than $50 million.

Last year, Ascend increased its target to reduce its scope 1 emissions to 90% as part of its 2030 Vision.

"We have worked to ensure that the sustainability improvements we make are both meaningful and long-lasting," said Chris Johnson, Ascend's senior director of sustainability. "Utilizing carbon financing, this additional project is a meaningful component of our voluntary scope 1 reductions defined as part of our sustainability goals."

The TRU project uses a technologically advanced, high-temperature reducing environment that permanently destroys N2O, a potent greenhouse gas. The project has robust monitoring, including calibrated flow meters and a continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS), and is third-party audited to ensure emission reductions are in compliance with internationally recognized protocols.

"We are extremely proud of reaching this milestone and recognize that our sustainability work does not end here. We will continue to focus on reducing not only our own emissions, but also encouraging our suppliers to reduce theirs," said Phil McDivitt, Ascend's president and CEO. "Beyond emissions, we continue to tackle waste and water use, improve our safety performance, create careers that grow, and support our communities through our Ascend Cares Foundation."

In addition to investments in Pensacola, Ascend reduced its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by installing cogeneration units at its facility in Decatur, Alabama, switching to 30% renewable energy at its facility in Chocolate Bayou, Texas, and making its global compounding operations carbon neutral through process improvements and purchases of renewable energy credits.

About Ascend Performance MaterialsAscend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our global workforce makes the engineered materials, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability, inclusion and diversity, and to the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Osama Khalifa, 832-963-1347okhali@ascendmaterials.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290105/TRU2final.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1326397/4432930/ASCEND_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascend-reaches-ghg-abatement-milestone-302002730.html

