Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 15:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:47 Violenza sulle donne, Salvini: "Castrazione chimica sperimentale come dissuasione"

15:44 US Open 2023, montepremi record: come cambia ranking di Sinner

14:41 Pensioni, Giorgetti: "Nessuna riforma tiene con questa natalità"

14:29 Oppenheimer, cresce l'attesa: il film di Christopher Nolan al cinema dal 23 agosto

14:22 Sociologo: "Doppia violenza su ragazza vittima stupro"

13:34 Ucraina, Russia contro Danimarca: "Fornitura F-16 porta a escalation"

13:27 Bar, ristoranti e stabilimenti: i prezzi troppo alti alla fine si pagano

13:23 Cina, "nuovo caso di spionaggio": funzionario accusato di lavorare per la Cia

13:03 Russia, focolaio di antrace: sigillata zona in regione Voronezh al confine con Ucraina

12:54 Caldo record Italia, domani 16 città da bollino rosso

12:40 Alla scoperta del kettlebell, allenarsi con la 'palla di cannone’

12:34 Inondazioni a Mosca, due morti in tour rete fognaria: altri sei dispersi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ASTM decision brings 100% SAF certification within reach

07 agosto 2023 | 21.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Biofuels AB announced today that the ASTM International Committee has accepted the use of C2 to C5 alcohols as feedstock for the alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) pathway as well as a new specification for fully formulated aviation fuel with aromatics.

The ASTM International Committee D02 on Petroleum Products, Liquid Fuels, and Lubricants and Subcommittee D02.J on Aviation Fuel passed a concurrent ballot late June extending ASTM D7566, Standard Specification for Aviation Turbine Fuel Containing Synthesized Hydrocarbons, by a new Annex 8 submitted by Swedish Biofuels AB. When published, the revised issue of D7566 will be numbered D7566-23a and will display the specification of alcohol to jet synthetic paraffinic kerosene with aromatics (ATJ-SKA) produced by Swedish Biofuels technology and using single C2 to C5 alcohols or a combination of two or more C2 to C5 alcohols as feedstock for the process.

Unlike previously approved pathways, the Swedish Biofuels pathway is not limited to a single feedstock and includes the production of aromatics. With the ability to flexibly vary the amount of aromatics, the fuel produced by Swedish Biofuels is completely indistinguishable from fossil kerosene in its composition and properties. Even though D7566-23a currently only permits use of the jet fuel produced as a 50% blend with fossil kerosene, it is an important milestone in the sustainability journey and a short reach to 100% certification. Once D7566-23a is published by ASTM, it will be eligible as a standard to be used for fuel production for commercial airlines. It is estimated that these final actions will be completed by ASTM in Q3 2023.

About Swedish Biofuels

Swedish Biofuels delivers engineering solutions, process architecture and science for the production and conversion of alcohols to transport fuels and valuable chemicals from sustainable feedstocks. The company is the inventor of the original Alcohol to Jet technology (ATJ), patented in 2004 for the production of fully formulated sustainable aviation fuels from alcohols (SAF). The company has produced, sold and delivered fully formulated SAF for tests, certification and demonstration programs in the US, UK, Sweden and Germany.

The trade name of Swedish Biofuels ATJ SAF production technology is PureSAFSM. Swedish Biofuels has an alliance with KBR to offer PureSAFSM sustainable aviation fuel technology to the market. In addition to processing ethanol and other alcohols, this technology can also convert carbon dioxide and synthesis gas to SAF, thereby expanding opportunities to utilize captured carbon for a cleaner, greener future. Validation of this advanced technology was performed in conjunction with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) at GKN Aerospace Sweden.

www.swedishbiofuels.se

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169738/SBF_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astm-decision-brings-100-saf-certification-within-reach-301893622.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza pathway as well as as Swedish Biofuels AB announced today that Swedish Biofuels AB
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi non si fermano. Polemica con i sindaci
News to go
Fisco, stretta sulle partite iva "apri e chiudi"
News to go
Guatemala, Bernardo Arevalo eletto presidente
News to go
Meteo, tempesta di caldo sull'Italia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, arrivano gli F-16
News to go
Lavoro, Landini: "Meloni ci convochi subito per trattativa vera"
News to go
California, arriva l'uragano Hilary: dichiarato lo stato di emergenza
News to go
Allarme imprese: sempre più difficile trovare manodopera
News to go
Calcio, domani ad Ascoli Piceno i funerali di Carlo Mazzone
News to go
Controesodo, traffico da bollino rosso su strade e autostrade
News to go
Scuola, ecco il calendario scolastico 2023-2024
News to go
Pil, Sud cresce quattro volte più di Francia e Germania assieme
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza