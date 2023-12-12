Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Dicembre 2023
comunicato stampa

BLUETTI Launches AC70 Portable Power Station in Europe

12 dicembre 2023 | 09.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

STUHR, Germany, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI will launch the AC70 portable power station in Europe on 12th December, representing a huge leap forward from the predecessor EB70 in charging capabilities, UPS reliability, and app control features.

The BLUETTI AC70 is a versatile power solution for both outdoor activities and emergency backup. It can power essentials and even 2.000W resistive loads like kettles in Power Lifting mode.

With two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a 12V car outlet, it provides a flexible power hub for multiple devices.

The unit recharges quickly: from empty to 80% charge in just 45 minutes and 100% in 1,5 hours. When paired with solar panels, it tops up in 2 hours to ensure seamless power in the great outdoors.

The AC70's 20ms UPS function and expandability with additional batteries(B80/B230/B300) make it suitable for power outage backup.

BLUETTI AC70 and EB70 Power Station Comparison

The AC70 is slightly heavier than the EB70 because it packs more power, yet, into a more compact form factor. The AC70's biggest improvements include faster charging without the need for a bulky adapter. It also supports the BLUETTI app, allowing users to monitor and control it from their phones.

Both feature a long-lasting LiFePO4 battery, with the AC70 offering over 3.000 cycles before it drops to 80%, even longer than the EB70's 2.500 cycles. BLUETTI gives the AC70 three years more warranty than the EB70's two years.

The EB70 beats the AC70 in the number of outlets, with 10 versatile outlets including a wireless charging pad, compared to just 7 on the AC70. The EB70 also has a built-in LED light, something the AC70 misses.

BLUETTI AC70 Price & Availability

The BLUETTI AC70 will be available from the BLUETTI European website and Amazon for an early bird price of €599 until 27th December. Use BLUETTI's exclusive discount code: BLAC7020 to get an instant discount of 20 euros!

For users seeking more power options, BLUETTI's Christmas Sale from 11th-25th December promises additional savings. And BLUETTI's ultra-portable power solution, AC2A, will make its debut in January 2024.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2298621/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluetti-launches-ac70-portable-power-station-in-europe-302012280.html

