Martedì 11 Luglio 2023
China's Hydrogen Energy Goes Global, FTXT, One of The Subsidiaries of GWM, Signed An International Hydrogen Energy Strategic Cooperation With Italy (CNR)

11 luglio 2023 | 11.43
SHANGHAI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Congress & Exhibition 2023 (FCVC 2023) was held in Shanghai, China from July 5th to July 7th, 2023. Experts in the field of hydrogen energy from more than 20 countries and regions such as China, Canada, Korea, Japan, Netherlands, Germany, etc. delivered speeches. At the same time, more than 300 exhibitors and 30,000 visitors from the global industry chain participated in the exhibition.

FTXT, China's hydrogen energy brand, exhibited a variety of new products such as a 255kW high-power fuel cell system, 300kW graphite plate stack, 70MPa type IV hydrogen storage tank, and high-pressure valve for hydrogen, etc. The product performance and key technical indicators have reached the world's leading level, surpassing the current mainstream products in the international market.

Furthermore, FTXT showcased the second generation of high-performance membrane electrode assembly (MEA) for the first time, applying ultra-thin film materials and mass-producible ordered MEA technology. Significant breakthroughs have been made in low-platinum technology, high mass transfer technology, low current density self-humidification technology, etc. The platinum loading is ≤ 0.3 mg/cm2, and the power density is > 1.8 W/cm2 @0.6V, outperforming the EU GAIA program and China's "14th Five-Year Plan" goals, reaching the international advanced level.

FTXT continues to expand international cooperation and has signed hydrogen energy international strategic cooperation agreements with the Italian National Research Council (CNR) and local companies. It aims to promote the successful application experience obtained in China to Italy and the EU region, facilitating the rapid development of local green energy and hydrogen energy industries.

With 21 years of application experience in the Chinese market, FTXT covers various application scenarios, including hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (passenger cars, heavy duty trucks, buses), hydrogen-powered ships, combined heat and power (CHP), energy storage, etc. FTXT is expanding into the international market.

Currently, China's hydrogen energy industry is entering an accelerated development phase, with many technological products surpassing the international leading level. Chinese hydrogen energy brands are making their way to the world.

Follow the website of FTXT for more information：http://en.ftxt-e.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-hydrogen-energy-goes-global-ftxt-one-of-the-subsidiaries-of-gwm-signed-an-international-hydrogen-energy-strategic-cooperation-with-italy-cnr-301873972.html

