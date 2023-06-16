Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Debut at Intersolar, Unveiling Ampace's Three Major Series of Residential Energy Storage Products

16 giugno 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the debut of the domestic SNEC Exhibition, three series of RESS solutions of Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace") coring on some RESS products characterized by high safety, low temperature resistance and long service life, has been exhibited at the Intersolar Europe 2023 on June 14 - 16, which is Ampace's overseas debut.

Ampace is equipped with complete RESS solutions matrix, covering 5 kWh to 23 kWh, as well as both distributed-type and stack-type. In addition, it has a full range of application scenarios from low voltage, medium voltage, to high voltage platforms, and has provided services for major customers in countries and regions, such as Japan, Europe, North America, and Australia. As one of the key markets of Ampace, RESS products occupy the global market share of more than 30%.

At this exhibition, the three series of products PR-S1, PR-H, SP-5000L have been displayed. Focusing on high safety, high reliability and long service life, under the low temperature environment application scenario of -20℃, the three series of products can achieve normal charge and discharge with a service life of 15 years and 8,000 cycles. Besides, their warranty period is 15 years.

Aimed at the newly installed high-voltage system market, the PR-S1 series of product are compatible with 7 kWh - 23 kWh and 100 V - 500 V voltage applications, which can meet various mainstream home application scenarios of European. This series of products achieve a single module weight of less than 30 kg, reducing the weight by 20% compared with mainstream products under the same electricity consumption conditions.

The PR-H series products consist of battery modules and DCDC, which can meet the requirements of mainstream voltage inputs worldwide. The SP-5000L series of products are aimed at the newly installed low-voltage systems and the replacement of the old systems in the existing market, achieving a weight of ≤ 36 kg, which is one of the world's smallest and lightest 48 V, 100 Ah products, which can meet the application scenarios of off-grid & grid-connected RESS.

Ampace has accelerated to involve in the RESS market, and continued to extend to industrial and commercial energy storage, portable energy storage, UPS and other fields. In September, Ampace will participate in the RE+, Solar Power International (SPI) in America to present its full energy storage solution.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102904/image_5028391_36893143.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/debut-at-intersolar-unveiling-ampaces-three-major-series-of-residential-energy-storage-products-301852247.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Ampace's overseas debut Debut at Intersolar Ampace's Three at
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza