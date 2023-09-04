Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:17
comunicato stampa

Fenjiu brings a healthier drinking experience to the world

04 settembre 2023 | 09.12
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIYUAN, China, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenjiu, known as the "soul of Chinese Baijiu (a type of Chinese liquor)", has a history of more than 6,000 years, and has always adhered to the first-class quality. The high-quality raw grain, pure natural water source and pollution-free production process make Fenjiu a synonym for "healthy liquor", presenting a better quality and healthier drinking experience to the people of the world.

Fenjiu's raw grain planting base is in the golden planting geographical zone of 36-45 degrees north latitude. In addition, the water for brewing Fenjiu is taken from the deep karst mineral water 840 meters underground, which is a kind of natural weak alkaline water, making Fenjiu look clear and pure.

The production of Fenjiu needs to go through 36 steps of monitoring, 183 quality control points testing and meet 2,182 established standards, which far exceeds the international standard of food safety and health indicators, brings consumers more fragrant and sanitary liquor.

Image Attachments Links:Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442038Caption: Fenjiu brings a healthier drinking experience to the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200735/Fenjiu.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fenjiu-brings-a-healthier-drinking-experience-to-the-world-301916730.html

