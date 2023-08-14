Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Agosto 2023
14:35
comunicato stampa

FERC ISSUES POSITIVE FINAL EIS FOR CP2 LNG

28 luglio 2023 | 21.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ARLINGTON, Va., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Venture Global LNG issued the following statement after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued a positive final environmental impact statement (FEIS) for Venture Global's third project, CP2 LNG. 

"Venture Global thanks the Commission as well as the other cooperating NEPA agencies, including US. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Energy, Coast Guard, PHMSA and the National Marine Fisheries Service, for their hard work to complete the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for CP2 LNG," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global LNG. "This is a major regulatory milestone for the project that puts us on track for a Commission vote and the commencement of construction later this year. CP2 continues to have robust commercial and financial momentum with approximately half of the project already sold out. This export facility will be vital to supporting long-term energy security and emissions reductions in both Europe and Asia for many years to come."

To date, 9.25MTPA of the 20MTPA nameplate capacity for CP2 has been sold under 20-year sales and purchase agreements, with active discussions ongoing for the remaining capacity. Over half of the contracted capacity has been committed to German and Japanese customers. CP2 LNG customers, include ExxonMobil, Chevron, JERA, New Fortress Energy, INPEX, China Gas, EnBW and SEFE.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031724/venture_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ferc-issues-positive-final-eis-for-cp2-lng-301888550.html

