Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
comunicato stampa

Growatt Displays Latest Product Portfolio and Earns Top Brand PV Awards at Intersolar Europe 2023

20 giugno 2023 | 16.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, a globally recognized leader in smart distributed energy solutions, impressively showcased its broad range of world-class products at Intersolar Europe 2023 in Munich. The event marked the launch of the company's new MID 11-30KTL3-XH inverter and its exceptional brand recognition with Top Brand PV Awards received from EUPD Research.

EUPD Research presented Growatt with the esteemed Top Brand PV Awards, acknowledging its position as a leading supplier in Europe. "Growatt has managed to establish itself as one of the leading inverter and storage manufacturers in Europe. The commitment towards installers all across the continent has established a fruitful partnership with the key market intermediaires, and is a clear sign that Growatt is in the market for the long run. An impressive portfolio of products and services will ensure that Growatt will further grow and prosper in one of the most important PV markets globally," commented Markus A.W. Hoehner, Founder and CEO of EUPD Research.

As part of its exhibition, Growatt hosted a launch event to introduce the latest MID 11-30KTL3-XH inverters. Belonging to the Battery-Ready series, the inverters serve as the brand's flagship offering for 'solar + storage' combinations to meet the needs of commercial applications. Featuring 2-3 MPPTs and 16A string current, they support high power input and accommodate battery storage capacities from 5kWh to 60kWh. Enhanced safety is guaranteed through the inclusion of Active Arcing Protection and Type II SPD on DC and AC sides.

Growatt's Battery-Ready solutions covers the single-phase MIN-XH inverter, the three-phase MOD-XH and MID-XH inverters, all equipped with future-proof designs that facilitate seamless installation and expansion of battery storage. For C&I scenarios, the WIT storage inverter + APX commercial battery combo guarantees reliable and sustainable power supply with built-in uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and black start functions. The set offers exceptional performance and flexibility for business owners, supporting 100% unbalanced output and compatibility with lithium and lead-acid batteries.

In addition, Growatt debuted its NEO 600-1000M-X microinverter in Europe, an optimal solution for balcony PV installations. This innovative product amalgamates safety, flexibility, and powerful performance in one system. With two independent MPPTs, it mitigates energy losses due to shading and ensures maximum power generation of the two connected panels. Integrated WiFi monitoring enables convenient performance tracking, improving the overall user experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106421/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106422/image_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106423/image_3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/growatt-displays-latest-product-portfolio-and-earns-top-brand-pv-awards-at-intersolar-europe-2023-301855532.html

