Giovedì 31 Agosto 2023
Growatt to Showcase Innovative Product Line-up and Unveil Future Plans at IFA 2023

31 agosto 2023 | 10.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, a renowned solar pioneer, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming IFA 2023 in Germany, where the company will present its latest renewable energy solutions to industry professionals and enthusiasts. The expo will be held from September 1st to 5th in Berlin, and Growatt's booth will be located in Hall 3.2 Stand 301.

Visitors to Growatt's booth will be treated to an immersive experience. Growatt will introduce the Balcony PV Solution as a prominent highlight of the expo in response to the growing demand for eco-friendly and cost-effective energy solutions. As one of the most sought-after photovoltaic solutions, it's free installation, low initial cost, and long-term savings in electricity bills. With Growatt's strong competitive advantages in solar technology and brand influence, its Balcony PV Solution offers a range of features that make it an appealing choice for residential spaces.

Among all Growatt's green energy solutions at the expo, the INFINITY 2000, is the newest and most anticipated portable power solution with a capacity of 2048Wh and output power of 2400W, catering to the diverse lifestyles of modern residents, adventurers, and professionals.

Additionally, attendees can also gain an in-depth understanding of Growatt's pioneering technologies and experience Growatt's product line-up at a closer distance.

"We are thrilled to participate in IFA 2023, which allows us to introduce our latest renewable solutions and plans to our customers," said Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Marketing at Growatt, "We will go deep into the European market, pay close attention to local needs, and provide customers with practical energy solutions. Simultaneously, we will also actively expand offline channels, join hands with partners, and achieve a win-win situation through multi-party cooperation."

About Growatt

Growatt, a globally recognized new energy expert, has been favored by over 3 million clean energy enthusiasts worldwide since 2011. Focusing on the field of clean energy generation, storage, and digitalization, Growatt offers all-scenario smart energy solutions to enable energy independence for everyone. As a pioneer in the field, Growatt has accumulated years of experience and has the industry-leading technology to power smarter and more reliable clean energy life for individuals, families, and businesses. Click and learn more about Growatt portable power stations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197583/Growatt_IFA_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/growatt-to-showcase-innovative-product-line-up-and-unveil-future-plans-at-ifa-2023-301914647.html

