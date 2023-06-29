Huawei Digital Power Builds New Infrastructure in Three Aspects for the Digital Energy Era

SHENZHEN, China, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Digital Energy Expo (IDEE) 2023 opened today in Shenzhen. The four-day event focuses on discussing cutting-edge technologies and best practices in the digital energy industry, aiming to promote the construction of a green, efficient, flexible, intelligent, and sustainable energy system and accelerate the industry's high-quality development.

At today's Digital Energy Forum, Hou Jinlong, President of Huawei Digital Power, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Integrating Digital and Power Electronics Technologies for a New Era of Digital Energy and a Better, Greener Future." President Hou emphasized that low carbon, electrification, digitalization, and intelligence are the four key paths for energy evolution and transformation. The energy industry has entered a new era of digital energy and will be deeply integrated with the digital world. Huawei Digital Power is committed to integrating digital and power electronics technologies to build energy infrastructure for power systems, new-type electric vehicles (EVs), and new digital industries for a carbon-neutral future.

The transformation of energy infrastructure, including new power systems, urban energy systems, transportation energy networks, and residential energy systems, is accelerating. Huawei Digital Power leverages '4T' technologies (BiT, WatT, HeaT, and BatTery) to build new energy infrastructure in three aspects:

This type of infrastructure focuses on clean energy bases, urban energy systems with coordinated power generation, grids, loads, and storage, and home energy management systems.

In clean energy base scenarios, Huawei develops smart grid-forming converters to make PV a major energy source. In terms of O&M, Huawei leverages IoT, big data, AI, and other digital technologies to implement the smart diagnosis of plant faults, achieving intelligent and unattended PV plants.

In urban settings, Huawei uses innovative solutions like distributed energy, virtual power plants (VPPs), smart charging networks, V2X, integrated smart energy, and smart microgrids to intelligently integrate energy generation, grid, load, and storage. The goal is to cultivate green, low-carbon urban energy systems, leading to cities that are safe, resilient, efficient, and smart.

For home energy consumption, building a green, low-carbon, intelligent home energy management system with the optimizer+PV+ESS+charger+load+cloud one-stop solution will transform homes from energy consumers to prosumers in new power systems.

In the mobility electrification industry, Huawei Digital Power offers e-Mobility and FusionCharge solutions. We launch the hyper-converged power system and the "one kilometer per second" supercharging solution through collaborative efforts, enabling electric vehicles to surpass fuel vehicles and achieve a refueling-like charging experience. Additionally, high-quality charging networks should be compatible with vehicle models of various voltage levels. Various business models can bring better returns on investment to charger operators, fostering a sustainable development cycle.

Today, Shenzhen City, Huawei Digital Power, and ecosystem partners announce to build Shenzhen into a supercharging hub with an integrated network for charge, energy storage, and discharge.

With the surging demands for connections and computing power, energy consumption and carbon emissions from data centers and telecom sites are increasing. Adhering to the principle of achieving more bits with less watts and less carbon emissions, Huawei builds new energy infrastructure for data center facilities, site power facilities, and critical power supply solutions, to continuously reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions per bit. The infrastructure serves as an energy consumer and a regulator of energy production and power systems.

The digital energy industry thrives on ecosystem collaboration. Huawei will continuously innovate in technologies and products and work with industry and ecosystem partners to build a digital energy industry ecosystem and contribute to a carbon-neutral future for humankind.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144060/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-digital-power-builds-new-infrastructure-in-three-aspects-for-the-digital-energy-era-301866797.html