Mercoledì 18 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 17:51
comunicato stampa

Jackery's 11th Anniversary: Renewable Energy Changes Lives

18 ottobre 2023 | 16.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader in creative portable power and ecological outdoor energy solutions, is celebrating its 11th anniversary by reflecting on its impact. Since its founding, Jackery has offered clean, reliable power with innovative Solar Generators, that have seamlessly integrated renewable energy into outdoor activities, education, healthcare, disaster relief, and daily life.

Power from Jackery Solar Generators is safe, convenient, and green. The Solar Generator fuels all digital electronics for outdoor activities, home backup, and rescue with a closed-loop power source. Additionally, smartphones, computers, refrigerators, and electric stoves are part of a wide range of products sold by Jackery.

Jackery Solar Power Found by Texas Family

The Kent Hagood family was ready when a record-breaking cold storm knocked out power in Texas. They connected their Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro to their fridge and other appliances for seamless operation. The Hagoods' backup power operated lights, TVs, and more while other houses had rotten food and cold nights.

Judy believes their Jackery generator was a cost-effective investment that helped them survive Texas outages, camping, travel, and outdoor adventures. Their green, steady electricity gave them peace of mind in tough times.

Jackery-Powered Santa Claus Tour and Candle Concert: Holiday Memories

In Christmas 2022, Richard, dressed as Santa Claus, embarked on his annual tour with the Jackery Explorer 240, a portable power station. It illuminated the Christmas trees at each home, creating a magical atmosphere and bringing joy to the neighborhood.

In Japan, a group organized a unique park candle concert powered by Jackery's Solar Generator. The event offered an environmentally-conscious experience with candle-craft and music, allowing participants to unwind and reflect on their impact on the environment. Jackery's quiet and sustainable Portable Power Station played a crucial role in making the concert possible.

Jackery Powers Sky and Ground Adventures

Joe Sener, a retired engineer and passionate private pilot, has found unwavering support from Jackery in pursuing his love for aviation. With Jackery's Solar Generator, Joe's flying experiences have reached new heights.

Free from the burden of a heavy gasoline generator, he can effortlessly charge his devices, thanks to Jackery's commitment. Joe and Jackery exemplify the fusion of innovation and determination, powering dreams and propelling adventures in the skies.

Jackery Empowers the Impossible

Jodie St. Clair, an amputee, embarks on outdoor adventures with her motorized prosthetic leg, powered by the reliable Jackery Explorer 300. Despite the tragic loss of her left leg, Jodie refused to be defined by her circumstances.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, she pursued her passion for RV camping and fearlessly overcame life's obstacles with Jackery as her steadfast companion. Witnessing Jodie's transformative journey, Jackery has become an indispensable part of her remarkable story.

This 11-year journey stands as a testament to the versatility and profound impact of Jackery's Solar Generator worldwide. If you have a unique and inspiring tale of how Jackery has powered your life, they invite you to join their User Story Recruitment Campaign and share your remarkable journey with the world.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2250820/11__Video_EN.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877275/Jackery_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackerys-11th-anniversary-renewable-energy-changes-lives-301960694.html

Tag
Energia ICT Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Arredamento_E_Design Ambiente Altro energy solutions education Jackery's 11th Anniversary global leader
