Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
comunicato stampa

Jackery's Solar Generator 2000 Plus Receives Prestigious SEAL Sustainable Product Award 2023

21 giugno 2023 | 16.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, a global leader  of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, is thrilled to announce that the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus has been honored with the esteemed SEAL Sustainable Product Award for 2023. This prestigious accolade emphasizes Jackery's dedication to offering sustainable energy solutions that empower individuals and contribute to a greener future.

The SEAL Sustainable Products Award is a globally recognized honor celebrating products and services with outstanding sustainability attributes. Each year, the SEAL Awards organization conducts a rigorous evaluation process to identify and honor companies and products that prioritize sustainability, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.

The Jackery SG 2000 Plus is a revolutionary solar generator that utilizes the sun's energy to provide clean and renewable power for various applications. Equipped with high-efficiency IBC solar panels and a durable LiFePO4 battery, this advanced generator offers a reliable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional gasoline generators.

"We are honored to receive the SEAL Sustainable Product Award 2023 for our SG 2000 Plus," said Lara Luo, Head of Branding at Jackery. "At Jackery, we believe in the power of innovation to drive positive change. This recognition underscores our commitment to developing sustainable and portable power solutions that enable individuals to embrace renewable energy sources and reduce their carbon footprint."

The Jackery SG 2000 Plus is an excellent choice for outdoor enthusiasts, home back-up, emergency preparedness, and off-grid adventures. Its versatile AC, DC, and USB ports provide ample connectivity options for various electronic devices, making it an all-in-one power solution for any situation. Designed for user convenience, the transportation-friendly generator is easy to use and offers reliable performance in challenging environments.

As a sustainable energy company, Jackery is committed to reducing its environmental impact and supporting the global transition to renewable energy sources. The recognition received through the SEAL Sustainable Product Award 2023 is a testament to Jackery's dedication to developing cutting-edge products that prioritize sustainability without compromising on performance or convenience.

For more information about Jackery's Solar Generator 2000 Plus and other innovative portable power solutions, please visit www.Jackery.com and connect via FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTube and Tiktok

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2106169/image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877275/Jackery_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackerys-solar-generator-2000-plus-receives-prestigious-seal-sustainable-product-award-2023-301855262.html

in Evidenza