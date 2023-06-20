Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 01:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

KEPCO Nuclear Fuel, GS Engineering & Construction, and Seaborg sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Fuel Salt production

19 giugno 2023 | 23.06
LETTURA: 1 minuti

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEPCO Nuclear Fuel (KNF), GS Engineering & Construction, and Seaborg have announced a collaboration to investigate the feasibility of developing a LEU fuel salt production facility in South Korea. The three companies share the common vision of pursuing a position within fluoride fuel salt supply for the global 4th generation nuclear energy market.

Seaborg's CMSR uses a low enriched fluoride fuel salt which is not yet commercially available. KNF brings extensive nuclear fuel production and fluorides handling knowledge, while GS E&C have broad experience in a variety of engineering and construction projects. Seaborg is engaged with a number of research partners covering different aspects of the fuel salt and its properties, and the partners thus have a solid foundation to investigate the path to commercialisation of fuel salt production. 

Mr. Choi Ik-Soo, (President & CEO, KEPCO NUCLEAR FUEL.)

"KEPCO Nuclear Fuel wants to explore adding molten salt fuel for 4th generation reactors to our portfolio, enabling us to stay on the forefront of nuclear fuel development in a strive to serve our clients", said Mr. Choi Ik-Soo (President & CEO, KEPCO NUCLEAR FUEL.)

Mr. Kim Young-Shin (CTO, GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION)

"The development within molten salt reactors looks promising, and nuclear fuel for 4th generation reactors is a very interesting business opportunity for GS E&C, which fits very well with our long-term strategic goals", said Mr. Kim Young-Shin (CTO, GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION)

Mr. Navid Samandari (CEO, SEABORG)

"We are excited to enter a collaboration with such esteemed companies bringing us one step closer to securing LEU fuel salt for our CMSR. This agreement further strengthens Seaborg's engagement with Korean industrial partners," said Mr. Navid Samandari (CEO, SEABORG)

Contact:  Kate Hesager, kate.hesager@seaborg.com, +45 31213034

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105385/Seaborg_KNF_GS_signing.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kepco-nuclear-fuel-gs-engineering--construction-and-seaborg-sign-a-memorandum-of-understanding-for-fuel-salt-production-301854682.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia ICT Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Seaborg sign a memorandum share the Salt production facility Seaborg sign
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza