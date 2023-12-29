Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 29 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:56 Ladri a casa del giocatore della Roma Zalewski

16:23 Bollette luce e gas 2024, cosa cambia e come orientarsi fuori dal mercato tutelato

16:21 Sci, Mikaela Shiffrin domina lo slalom di Lienz e allunga in vetta alla classifica generale

15:59 Russia attacca Ucraina, missile arriva in Polonia

15:31 live Vanessa Ballan, i funerali nel Duomo di Castelfranco. Il vescovo: "Uccisione insensata"

15:20 Fisco, arriva la nuova Irpef: da 1 gennaio scattano i tre scaglioni

15:17 Caso Verdini irrompe alla Camera, opposizioni chiedono intervento Salvini: "Riferisca in Aula"

15:02 Caccia, ritirata proposta di legge con fucile a 16 anni

14:38 Germania, camion investe pedoni a Passau: uccisa una donna e 6 feriti

14:36 Covid Italia oggi, 40.990 casi e 279 morti: bollettino settimana 21-27 dicembre

14:09 De Luca e la caduta dalla sedia: "Pronti a sfide politiche e ortopediche"

14:07 Monza, baby ladre in azione: prese dopo colpo da 400mila euro

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Non-flammable battery now available to public; promises to end e-bike fires

29 dicembre 2023 | 16.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New 18650 Nanotech Energy cell harnesses graphene and US manufacturing to power unprecedented era in battery technology

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American consumers can now eliminate the risk of devastating e-bike battery fires after Nanotech Energy's inherently safe 18650 cells went on public sale through its commercialization partner Voltaplex.

The cells, which are currently available for pre-order, bring together Nanotech Energy's electrolyte and proprietary electrodes with Soteria metallized polymer current collectors to make a major advance in battery technology. The result is a 100% American-made non-flammable lithium-ion battery pack that has shown its strength and resilience by surviving a remarkable abuse test involving a 4.5BRA bullet shot at a speed of 2,917 feet per second.

The cells available from the Voltaplex website are suitable for e-bike, robotics, medical, and military applications. They are manufactured exclusively in Nanotech Energy's new 50,000ft2 Chico 2 production plant in Chico, CA.

Curtis Collar, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Nanotech Energy, said: "Every month in 2023, we've read about the devastating impact of huge fires caused by cheap, dangerous batteries that have cost people their homes, their businesses, and even their lives. Today, we say enough is enough."

Brian Morin, CEO at Voltaplex and Soteria "It has been a privilege to work with the talented team at Nanotech to help develop this groundbreaking American-made battery cell. Combining Nanotech's non-flammable electrolyte with Soteria's current collector that acts like a fuse inside the battery provides a unique combination of safety in a cell that can take tremendous damage without igniting. With over 100 companies having already preordered the cell, we look forward to working with the industry to implement this new level of safety. "

To pre-order your safe cells, please visit https://voltaplex.com/preorder

About Nanotech EnergyNanotech Energy is on a mission to bring transformative, graphene-based, energy storage products from the research lab to the mass market. Its very high surface area, single layer graphene material is already being used in multiple applications, including non-flammable lithium-ion batteries, transparent conducting electrodes, conductive inks, printed electronics, conductive epoxy, antistatic coatings and EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding.

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Jack Kavanaugh and noted UCLA scientists, Dr. Richard Kaner and Dr. Maher El-Kady, Nanotech Energy is headquartered in Los Angeles and is a privately held company backed by Multiverse Investment Fund, Fubon Financial Group, and other strategic investors. Learn more at  https://nanotechenergy.com.

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2197053/4472856/NE_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308682/Voltaplex_Energy_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308683/Soteria_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/non-flammable-battery-now-available-to-public-promises-to-end-e-bike-fires-302023576.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Energia Energia ICT Economia_E_Finanza e bike fires US manufacturing end US
Vedi anche
News to go
Riforma fiscale, nuova Irpef dal 2024: cosa cambia
News to go
Calcio, 18esima giornata Serie A: orari partite
News to go
Per Treccani femminicidio è la parola dell'anno
News to go
Fuochi d'artificio, attenzione all'utilizzo irresponsabile
News to go
Mes, sì a giurì d'onore chiesto da Conte
News to go
Gaza, oltre 21mila morti: quasi 9mila bambini
News to go
Influenza, boom di casi
News to go
Calciomercato, ultime notizie
News to go
Giorgia Meloni, problema otoliti per la premier ma in miglioramento
News to go
Commissione Ue versa quarta rata Pnrr all'Italia
News to go
Clima, Legambiente: nel 2023 in Italia 378 eventi estremi
News to go
Reggio Calabria, controlli ambientali Piana Gioia Tauro: 11 imprenditori denunciati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza