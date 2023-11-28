Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Pylontech and BloombergNEF Jointly Release Global Residential Energy Storage Market White Paper

28 novembre 2023 | 08.54
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylontech and BloombergNEF (BNEF) achieved a significant milestone in advancing the energy storage industry through the joint release of an in-depth white paper titled "Scaling the Residential Energy Storage Market" at the BNEF Summit Shanghai on November 27th. This collaborative effort underscores the close partnership between the two entities, emphasizing their shared commitment to driving the energy sector forward and contributing to global energy transition initiatives.

Over the past few years, the residential energy storage industry has experienced rapid growth. However, there are questions remaining about the choice of products, the value chain of the industry, and the policies and business models which will allow residential battery owners to capture the value of the grid flexibility they may provide. The white paper delves into these issues, providing profound insights by analyzing the current state of the residential market and projecting future developments.

The white paper conducts a comprehensive analysis of the value of residential energy storage from multiple dimensions. In addition to delivering economic benefits to users and empowering them with the ability to autonomously manage energy, residential energy storage, as an integral component of distributed energy, can provide essential services to the power system. This supports society in exploring more effective methods of energy dispatch, ultimately establishing a flexible, stable, and reliable new energy network.

The white paper emphasizes the significance of global collaboration within the industry value chain. Some Chinese companies have secured long-term technological and manufacturing advantages in battery cells, battery modules, BMS (Battery Management Systems), and more. Conversely, some local foreign companies possess stronger deployment capabilities, enabling them to offer aggregation and energy trading services. Collaboration between the two can yield complementary advantages, maximizing the value of residential storage.

Pylontech, a pioneering industry leader with over a decade of deep-rooted experience, holds global recognition, particularly in the residential storage sector. BloombergNEF is an authoritative research provider specializing in analyzing future energy trends. Their collaborative effort in releasing the global white paper on residential storage offers profound insights for the industry, fostering innovation and collaboration, and collectively contributing to the development of a sustainable global residential storage market.

Read the white paper here: https://bit.ly/3sPhVRo

About BloombergNEF

BloombergNEF (BNEF) is a strategic research provider covering global commodity markets and the disruptive technologies driving the transition to a low-carbon economy. Their expert coverage assesses pathways for the power, transport, industry, buildings and agriculture sectors to adapt to the energy transition. BNEF help commodity trading, corporate strategy, finance and policy professionals navigate change and generate opportunities.

About Pylontech

Pylontech (stock code: 688063 ) was founded in 2009 as a dedicated battery energy storage system provider and became the first publicly listed company in China in 2020 with a primary focus on energy storage as its core business. Pylontech integrates industrial chain with its robust research and development capabilities and comprehensive manufacturing expertise, spanning from cells, battery management systems and system integration. Its products and solutions have established a presence in over 80 nations and regions, with over one million energy storage systems successfully commissioned. In 2022, Pylontech was ranked as No.1 residential battery energy storage provider by S&P Global Commodity Insights."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286663/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286664/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pylontech-and-bloombergnef-jointly-release-global-residential-energy-storage-market-white-paper-301998826.html

