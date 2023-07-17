Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:20 Madame in concerto a Roma oggi 17 luglio 2023

16:08 Appuntamento a Gis 2023 per filiere logistica, porti e trasporti ferroviari

15:49 Caldo record in Italia, mercoledì 19 luglio il picco: 23 città da bollino rosso

15:21 Zona Bianca, intervista a Tajani e riforma giustizia: anticipazioni 17 luglio

15:16 Temptation Island 2023, oggi quarto appuntamento: anticipazioni della puntata

14:52 Veronesi: "Mi presenterò comunque sul podio di Bohème, su di me vendetta politica"

14:17 Ucraina-Russia, Zuppi negli Usa per missione di pace

14:11 Mondiali tuffi, commenti sessisti in tv: Rai avvia procedura disciplinare

13:57 Caldo record in Cina: nello Xinjiang termometro a 52,5 gradi

13:44 Caldo record in Italia, la circolare: codice ad hoc in pronto soccorso

13:38 Colosseo, verso richiesta processo per turista che incise il suo nome

13:33 Codere, Luis Villalba nuovo CFO del Gruppo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ROYPOW Celebrates Grand Opening of New Headquarters

17 luglio 2023 | 16.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HUIZHOU, China, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROYPOW Technology, an industry-leading lithium-ion battery and energy storage system supplier, proudly announced the grand opening of its new headquarters on July 16, marking a new chapter for future development.

The newly built headquarters with a 1.13 million square feet floor area, located in Huizhou city of China, features a brand-new R&D center, manufacturing center, national standardized laboratory, and comfortable working and living environments.

Over the years, ROYPOW has been dedicated to the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion battery systems as one-stop solutions and has established a worldwide network with subsidiaries in the USA, Europe, the UK, Japan, Australia, and South Africa, while gaining broad market popularity. The new headquarters further contributes to its continued growth and expansion.

The grand opening ceremony was held at the new headquarters with the theme "Energizing The Future", which addresses the new infrastructure that will energize ROYPOW's and the renewable energy industry's future development. Over 300 people took part in this event, including ROYPOW's staff, customer representatives, business partners, and the media.

"The opening of the new headquarters is a significant milestone for ROYPOW," said Jesse Zou, the founder and CEO of ROYPOW Technology. "The operation of the administrative and R&D buildings, production building and dormitory building provides strong support for the company's continuous innovation, product development, and intelligent manufacturing. This strengthens our foothold as the pioneer in the field of energy transformation to a more clean and sustainable future."

Mr. Zou further emphasized that ROYPOW's success owed much to the unwavering dedication and commitment of employees. The new headquarters encourages ROYPOW's employees to reach their full potential and to drive ROYPOW's growth by providing a great work environment with various amenities to enhance their experience. "We want to create a vibrant, inspiring, and collaborative workspace where our colleagues want to work in and a comfortable living environment they enjoy being a part of," Jesse Zou said. "This enhances productivity, fosters collaboration, and ultimately results in delivering even greater value to our customers."

Together with the opening of the new headquarters, ROYPOW released its upgraded brand logo and visual identity system, aiming to further reflect ROYPOW visions and values and the commitment to innovations and excellence, thus enhancing the overall brand image and influence.

For more information and inquiry, please visit www.roypowtech.com or contact marketing@roypowtech.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2155184/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154842/image_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roypow-celebrates-grand-opening-of-new-headquarters-301878351.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia AltroAltro Ambiente Ambiente Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza energy storage system supplier opening ROYPOW Celebrates Grand storage
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Russia-Ucraina, scade oggi accordo sul grano: Mosca dice no a proroga
News to go
Fisco, fattura elettronica e intelligenza artificiale
News to go
Gold Cup, vince il Messico che supera 1-0 Panama
News to go
Ucraina, attacco al ponte di Crimea
News to go
Abi, dal 19 luglio parte negoziato per rinnovo contratto bancari
News to go
Catanzaro, 13 arresti per traffico di droga
News to go
Salario minimo, Conte: "Non daremo tregua a governo"
News to go
Iran, torna in strada la polizia morale
News to go
Covid, "serve vaccino in autunno": l'appello di infettivologi e igienisti
News to go
Fs, al via Roma Termini-Pompei no stop: viaggio inaugurale con Meloni
News to go
Accordo sul grano scade domani 17 luglio
News to go
Caldo record, ondata sull'Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza