Mercoledì 16 Agosto 2023
comunicato stampa

SAJ to Showcase Innovative Energy Storage Solutions at IFA Berlin 2023

15 agosto 2023 | 10.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China and BERLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart energy storage solutions provider SAJ is delighted to announce its participation in IFA Berlin 2023, the world's largest consumer electronics and home appliances trade show, taking place from September 1-5, 2023. SAJ will be showcasing its advanced smart energy management technology under the theme "Revolutionize Energy Storage Solutions" at booth H22.116.

The IFA Berlin 2023 will allow SAJ to demonstrate its pioneering smart energy storage management technology to a global audience. Among the products and solutions SAJ will exhibit are the Portable Power Station S36, the HS2 Home Energy Storage System, and its comprehensive intelligent energy system management platform.  

SAJ's Portable Power Station S36 is a mobile power solution with a battery capacity of 3.6kWh, capable of supplying power to high-power appliances with a standard output of 3600W. The power station features a UPS for less than 10ms swift power transitions, battery warm-up technology for efficient operation at -20°C, and X-Surge capability to ensure safe usage of high-power appliances.

The company will also showcase its HS2 Home Energy Storage solution, which has a total capacity of 25kWh, with flexible and scalable modular design, backup power function, and easy installation. Capable of meeting most household power needs, the HS2 features a backup power function that can activate a UPS in just 10ms, ensuring uninterrupted power supply in case of power outages.

Additionally, attendees can expect to explore more about the eSAJ, a comprehensive intelligent energy system management platform integrated the eSAJ Home App, and SAJ's Commercial, Service and Open Platforms. The management platform incorporates AI algorithms and key technological points to constantly offer the best strategy to achieve efficient management for distributors, cost reduction and increased efficiency for installers, as well as energy-saving and cost-saving benefits for homeowners.

About SAJ

With 18 years of dedication and professionalism, SAJ has established itself as a pioneer in the renewable energy industry. SAJ is committed to providing reliable products and services in Residential & Commercial Smart Energy Solutions, Portable Power Stations, and Industrial Automation sectors. Its holistic product portfolio accompanies consumers on the full journey of energy storage, consumption, and management. SAJ's products are welcomed in over 80 countries and regions, helping the customers worldwide realize energy self-sufficient and sustainable living.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saj-to-showcase-innovative-energy-storage-solutions-at-ifa-berlin-2023-301900698.html

