Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 16:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:47 Arriva il ciclone Circe, trasformerà l'estate in autunno: previsioni meteo

16:35 Festival, da domani a Sabaudia 'Mediterranea - La Civiltà Blu'

16:30 Reddito di cittadinanza, giovedì informativa al Senato

16:20 Angus Cloud e Mac Miller, quelle straordinarie somiglianze tra l'attore e il rapper secondo i fan

15:53 Incidente Verona, 14enne travolto e ucciso da pirata della strada

15:52 Calciomercato Roma, Renato Sanches in arrivo: ultime notizie

15:33 Incidente oggi Milano, scontro tra due auto: grave pedone

15:19 Reddito di cittadinanza, Schlein: "Meloni ha reso poveri più poveri con un sms"

14:30 Estate 2023, biologo: "Occhio a 4 pesci 'alieni' temibili"

14:08 Caro benzina, prezzo medio carburante oggi regione per regione

14:06 Carburanti, Altroconsumo: da inizio giugno rincari anche di 7 cent al litro

13:58 Amichevoli estive, Psg-Inter 1-2: gol di Esposito e Sensi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Shanghai Electric Leadership Visits Siemens in Germany to Further Forge New Green, Low-Carbon Cooperation

01 agosto 2023 | 16.18
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) Chairwoman of the Board, Ms. Leng Weiqing recently visited Germany to hold talks with Christian Bruch, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Sustainability Officer of Siemens Energy AG from July 25 to 27 to further deepen industrial cooperation and collaborative innovation and promote the transformation and development of low-carbon and high-quality energy. The meeting happened four months after Christian Bruch, the President, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer of Siemens Energy visited Shanghai Electric's headquarters.

During the meeting, the development strategy and layout of Siemens Energy were succinctly presented by Mr. Bruch. Acknowledging Siemens Energy's position as a world-leading energy technology company and renowned equipment supplier, Mr. Bruch highlighted their cutting-edge core technologies, encompassing water electrolysis for hydrogen production, smart grids, and offshore booster stations.

Siemens's broad business scope encompasses gas-fired power generation, power transmission, wind power, and low-carbon industries. Under the global trend of low-carbonization, the energy sector holds significant potential. Siemens expressed great optimism and emphasized the importance of China's dual-carbon market. As strategic partners, Shanghai Electric and Siemens aspire to seize opportunities for collaboration and transformation, seeking new avenues for practical cooperation across multiple domains. The aim is to expedite the promotion of green and low-carbon energy transformation, demonstrating their dedication to a sustainable future.

Ms. Leng Weiqing expressed her sincere gratitude to Siemens Energy, stating, "Shanghai Electric regards green and low-carbon as the focus of future development, and according to new track strategy, we are focusing on the layout of the four major new energy fields of wind, light, energy storage,, and hydrogen, while comprehensively promoting the development of green energy and low-carbon transformation. In the field of green technology, Shanghai Electric is accelerating the formation of core competitiveness through open cooperation and synergy. As a strategic partner who has cooperated sincerely for nearly 30 years, we hope to further deepen technical cooperation and talent exchanges with Siemens Energy, innovate cooperation models, and join hands with future-oriented development concepts, technological innovations, product portfolios, and solutions. Together we aspire to collaborate to build a new energy future, while fully committing to the realization of a fully decarbonized sustainable future for all."

During the visit in Germany, Ms. Leng Weiqing and her delegation toured the Siemens Energy Transformers Factory, PEM Hydrogen Production Factory, Gas Turbine Factory, and Innovation Center. They engaged in further friendly discussions with Karim Amin, Executive Vice President and member of Siemens Energy Executive Committee, and gained valuable insights into Siemens' energy industry development, R&D capabilities, as well as their efficient production organization and management models.

About Shanghai Electric

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727), a leading global supplier of industrial-grade eco-friendly smart system solutions with a presence around the world, is dedicated to smart energy, intelligent manufacturing, and the integration of digital intelligence. With the focus on low-carbon development and digital transformation by opening up new arenas and promoting new growth drivers, Shanghai Electric will strive to be a leader in the pursuit of peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, new energy equipment production, and high-end equipment localization, utilizing the boundless opportunities in an innovative industrial ecosystem along with global partners.

For more information, please visit https://www.shanghai-electric.com/group_en/

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166886/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800747/logo_new_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shanghai-electric-leadership-visits-siemens-in-germany-to-further-forge-new-green-low-carbon-cooperation-301890514.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Shanghai Electric leadership Visits Siemens Germania Visits Siemens in Germany months after
Vedi anche
News to go
Università, contrasto al disagio per gli studenti
News to go
Maltempo e incendi, prorogati al 21 agosto i versamenti tributari
News to go
Meteo Italia oggi, le previsioni
News to go
Pil Italia, Istat: "Cala dello 0,3% nel secondo trimestre"
News to go
Bollette, 4 milioni di italiani vittime di truffe
News to go
Carburanti, dall'1 agosto gestori esporranno prezzo medio
News to go
Niger, Consiglio Difesa: "Non tollereremo attacchi contro nostri interessi economici"
News to go
Caldo, alla calotta antartica manca pezzo grande come l'Argentina
News to go
Reddito di cittadinanza sospeso, manifestazioni e sit-in diverse città
News to go
Incendi, emergenza in Europa: inquinano come 10 milioni di auto
News to go
Consumatori e imprese, ultimi dati Istat su fiducia
News to go
Estate 2023, vacanze finite per 15,6 milioni di italiani
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza