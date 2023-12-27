Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:25 Natale, sì agli avanzi "ma occhio a come si riscaldano": i consigli del nutrizionista

12:35 Imperia, morta l'88enne che aveva ricevuto bolletta dell'acqua da 15mila euro

12:30 Da Rc auto a telefonia, ecco i rincari 2024: rischio stangata per le famiglie

12:07 Florida, lite per regali Natale finisce in tragedia: 14enne spara e uccide sorella

11:52 Stacca a morsi un orecchio durante una lite, 59enne arrestato ad Andria

11:36 Caldo anomalo e clima: finisce il 2023, anno più bollente del pianeta

11:30 Moby, preso in consegna secondo traghetto nuova generazione Moby Legacy

11:24 Ratzinger, l’ex segretario padre Georg in Italia a un anno dalla morte

10:44 Kevin Spacey contro Netflix: "Esiste grazie a me e 'House of Cards'"

10:36 Porti, Musolino: ''Adsp rispettate tutte milestone del Pnrr, con oltre 170 mln di appalti nel 2024''

10:14 E' morta Giulia De Marco, moglie di Luciano Violante

09:54 Morto Wolfgang Schaeuble, ex ministro delle Finanze tedesco

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

SK E&S, strengthening 'Low-Carbon Hydrogen Partnership' at COP28... accelerating global carbon neutrality

03 dicembre 2023 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK E&S has collaborated with global partners to establish foundation for the domestic low-carbon hydrogen* industry, with support from local government. They plan to mass-produce low-carbon hydrogen, leading the early establishment of the domestic hydrogen ecosystem and contributing to global carbon neutrality.

*Low-Carbon Hydrogen: Hydrogen produced by modifying natural gas with CCS (Carbon Capture & Storage) technology applied to capture and store carbon emissions during the hydrogen extraction process.

SK E&S announced the signing of a global MOU on December 2nd (local time) at COP28, the 28th UN Climate Change Conference held in Dubai, UAE. The agreement involves collaboration with GE Vernova(GE), Air Liquide Engineering & Construction, Chungcheongnam-do and Korea Midland Power(KOMIPO) to advance Korea's largest-scale low-carbon hydrogen project in Boryeong City, Chungcheongnam-do.

Through this agreement, SK E&S will play a key role in stable production and supply of 250,000 tons of low-carbon hydrogen annually and use it for mobility and power generation. SK E&S also announced the plan to use CCS(Carbon Capture & Storage) technology to capture carbon dioxide emitted during the hydrogen production process and store it in a depleted gas field.

Global hydrogen specialists Air Liquide Engineering & Construction and GE will supply main equipment for the hydrogen plant. Air Liquide Engineering & Construction will handle hydrogen production and liquefaction equipment, while GE will manufacture hydrogen/natural gas co-fired turbines. Chungcheongnam-do will provide administrative support and permits for the hydrogen project, and KOMIPO will support project management and maintenance for the entire plant construction.

SK E&S, participating in COP for the first time, also held a 'Global Collaboration for the Low-Carbon Hydrogen Value Chain' event at the COP Korea Pavilion with the Korea's Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth. The event included presentations on the role of hydrogen in the era of energy transition, and the hydrogen-related technologies of MOU signatories GE and Air Liquide Engineering & Construction were also disclosed.

About SK E&SSK E&S is a member of the SK Group, the second largest conglomerate in Korea, and has secured its position as the No.1 private LNG provider as the first and the largest non-state-owned company to complete the LNG Value Chain in Korea. Beyond the LNG value chain business, SK E&S is leading carbon reduction with renewable energy, hydrogen, energy solution. Based on these key businesses, SK E&S will make a transition to unique 'Green Portfolio' and become a global leader in the world's green energy sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291190/Picture_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291191/Picture_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sk-es-strengthening-low-carbon-hydrogen-partnership-at-cop28-accelerating-global-carbon-neutrality-302003860.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza establish foundation early establishment SK foundation
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra 2024, riprende oggi la maratona del governo
News to go
Uccisione generale Pasdaran, Iran scrive all'Onu
Sanità, 1 over 65 su 4 ha rinunciato a visite ed esami
News to go
Gaza, Netanyahu: "Hamas va eliminata"
News to go
Redditi, Matteo Renzi è il senatore più ricco
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Panettone contro Pandoro, chi vince la sfida nel 2023
News to go
Bocce, niente Olimpiadi nonostante i molti iscritti
News to go
26 dicembre, Santo Stefano: ecco cosa si festeggia
News to go
Natale 2023, 7,5 milioni di italiani non hanno fatto regali
News to go
Natale e dolci, le tradizioni da Nord a Sud
News to go
Natale, sprechi a tavola non si fermano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza