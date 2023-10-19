Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Maltempo, è allerta meteo in Toscana: tromba d'aria si abbatte su Antignano

Gaza, Egitto aprirà valico di Rafah: aiuti umanitari da venerdì, l'accordo

Poste, sempre più leader nella sostenibilità per Moody's Analytics e Morgan Stanley

Neymar, infortunio al ginocchio e operazione: lungo stop

Fiorello e i fuorionda di Andrea Giambruno: "Giorgia Meloni, ormai si divorzia in 24 ore"

Ciclone Medusa si avvicina, in arrivo forte maltempo sull'Italia: le previsioni meteo

Netflix, stretta su password condivise ripaga: utenti in aumento

E' morto Burt Young, Paulie di Rocky: l'attore aveva 83 anni

Israele, uccisa leader di Hamas. Raid sul Libano e arresti in Cisgiordania

Terremoto Napoli, lievi scosse ai Campi Flegrei: le più forti di magnitudo 2.2

Israele, la missione di Biden: armi a Netanyahu e aiuti a Gaza

Incendi Sicilia, con scirocco e temperature in aumento scatta l'allerta rossa

comunicato stampa

Stakeholders Reach Agreements and Deliverables Towards the 10th World Water Forum 2024

19 ottobre 2023 | 03.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Stakeholders Consultation Meeting (SCM) of the 10th World Water Forum was successfully held in Bali, Indonesia on 12–13 October 2023. Agreements and proposals were produced and will be finalized at the 10th World Water Forum in 2024.

The meeting has brought 1,094 stakeholders from 73 countries consisting of heads of state, central government, local authorities, parliament, organizations and communities.

During two days of the 2nd SCM, stakeholders developed the concept and scoped down Sub-themes, Topics, Regional Priorities of the Thematic and Regional Process.

The Political Process has allowed the engagement of leaders at various levels of decision-makers from Head of States, Ministerial, Parliamentarians, Basin Authorities, to Local Authorities. Each coordinating organization for the Political process shared respective expected outcomes and tentative roadmap.

In addition, cooperation agreements with regional stakeholders (Mediterranean Water Institute, Asia-Pacific Water Forum, Asia Water Council, African Minister's Council on Water) were also successfully signed, manifesting a strong commitment to embrace the regional dimensions and recognizing the different challenges and solutions in water management across the Mediterranean, Asia Pacific, Africa, and America.

The Vice President of the World Water Council (WWC) Eric Tardieu said that new subjects take more importance during the two-days discussions including the climate, water, energy, food, ecosystems and health nexus, nature-based solutions and green infrastructures, water security, ecological integrity and circular water.

"We also acknowledge the need for a more holistic integration of issues and solutions such as financing for water infrastructures, water resilience and water security, justice and social inclusion in water management, stakeholder involvement and public participation in planning and also the importance of data to support evidence-based water policies and to raise awareness of the public at large," he added.

Chair Secretariat of the National Organizing Committee of the 10th World Water Forum Mohammad Zainal Fatah added, participants elaborated the issues and challenges in the framework of six thematic processes including Water Security and Prosperity, Water for Humans and Nature, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, Governance, Cooperation, and Hydro-diplomacy, Sustainable Water Finance, and Knowledge and Innovation.

"We are looking forward to a continued collaboration to ensure that the 10th World Water Forum in 2024 will produce stronger deliverables and secure political commitments for sustainable water management," he concluded.

Contact Person:

Secretariat of the 10th World Water Forum

media@worldwaterforum.org 

Documentation:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1c9sGdh8PLuI-ao9HwbZIQxTIRogg0y_H?usp=sharing

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249447/Opening_Ceremony_2nd_Stakeholders_Consultation_Meeting.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stakeholders-reach-agreements-and-deliverables-towards-the-10th-world-water-forum-2024-301961426.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza finalized at World Water Forum 2024 World Water Forum in 2024 was successfully held in Bali
