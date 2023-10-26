Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:06 Manovra 2024 in arrivo, Meloni: "Ora prova di compattezza"

23:12 Sinner batte Tiafoe, vola in semifinale a Vienna

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Trina Solar's 10GW capacity of Vertex N 610W modules comes to mass production at Huai'an base

26 ottobre 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Vertex N 610W module and n-type i-TOPCon cell made at Trina Solar's plant in Huai'an rolled off production line, marking the mass production of the 10GW n-type i-TOPCon cell capacity and 10GW Vertex N 610W capacity. The Huai'an plant, in Jiangsu province, has thus achieved full-scale phase II production as Trina Solar continues to ramp up mass production of n-type modules.

In reaching this milestone Trina Solar needed less than six months from startup to production of the first n-type modules and cells for Phrase II, illustrating the company's speed and dexterity and its commitment to offering more value to customers in the n-type era.

Based on the industry-leading 210mm rectangular silicon wafer technology and n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology, with highest average efficiency of mass-produced cells at 25.8%, Vertex N 610W modules are highly compatible with trackers, with 13% more installation capacity for single-row tracker systems. The innovative and optimized module dimensions add scope to utility-scale or commercial and industrial solar applications and improve the utilization rate of a 40HC container to 98.5%, reducing logistics and BOS costs for customers.

The Vertex N 610W module is 2382mm by 1134mm, the dimensions led by Trina Solar, agreed and adopted by the industry. As a pioneer in the PV industry, Trina Solar has led the push for standardization with its Golden Size design concept and products.

Trina Solar has supplied medium-format Golden Size modules to various projects, including two hybrid hydro-solar power plants in Sichuan province and the 6.1MW C&I rooftop PV project in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province.

Trina Solar has adopted an integrated layout in manufacturing plants to ensure worry-free delivery of n-type modules to meet growing market demand. The phase II production of n-type cells and modules in Huai'an ensures sufficient capacity for n-type integration and lays a solid foundation for the efficient delivery of Vertex N 610W modules. By the end of the year Trina Solar's n-type wafer capacity is forecast to reach 50GW, module capacity 95GW and cell production capacity 75GW, including 40GW of n-type cells, all of which are equipped with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-solars-10gw-capacity-of-vertex-n-610w-modules-comes-to-mass-production-at-huaian-base-301968179.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente AltroAltro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Huai'an plant at Trina Solar's plant plant in Huai'an at Huai'an base
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza