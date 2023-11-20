Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

WHERE SAFETY MEETS INNOVATION: FIRE SAFE BUILD INDIA DRIVES INDUSTRY TRANSFORMATION

20 novembre 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRE SAFE BUILD INDIA , a pioneering exhibition focused on passive fire protection solutions, will be held from 1st-3rd February, 2024 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. Organised by NuernbergMesse India, the second edition of the event will bring together industry leaders, professionals, and innovators from the field of fire safety to present latest developments and products designed to protect lives, assets and property.

Forecasts predict the fire protection system market to reach $103.88 billion by 2027, with the Asia-Pacific region dominating with an 8.23% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The Indian construction market size is projected to achieve an AAGR of more than 5% during 2024-2027.

With India slated to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030, rapid urbanization, expansive infrastructure, and a burgeoning industrial landscape underscore the critical necessity of Passive Fire Protection measures.

A MELTING POT OF INNOVATION AND EXPERTISE:

FSBI 2024 will offer innovative and tailored passive fire protection solutions for diverse sectors like construction, energy, aviation, shipping, and manufacturing.

Esteemed brands including Shakti Hormann, OBO Bettermann India, Thomas Bell-Wright International Consultants – UAE, Hilti India amongst others will present their latest technologies and solutions at the expo. Support from entities such as the Centre for Safety Engineering, IIT Gandhinagar and international associations like the National Fireproofing Contractors Association strengthens the event's scope and involvement of stakeholders.

Attendee profile at the event includes Architectural and design companies such as Access Architects, Metro Designs etc. who promote the incorporation of passive fire protection right from the project's outset. Government entities like Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Oil Industry Safety Directorate, Airport Authority of India etc. represent the nation's commitment to strict safety standards. Major players like Van Oord India and Tata Hitachi Heavy Machinery Equipment underscore the importance of fire safety in demanding environments.

Experts in electrical and safety domains like Siemens and ETA Engineering attend to explore the integration of fire safety systems with electrical design.

Additionally, a series of workshops and sessions conducted by leading experts during FSBI will provide insights into best practices, relevant regulations, and the latest trends in fire safety, enabling attendees to remain compliant and well-prepared for evolving regulatory landscapes.

For more information please visit www.fsbi.in 

Contact for Exhibition:  Kalyan VedanthPortfolio DirectorM: +91 76191 63082E: kalyan.vedanth@nm-india.com

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280339/FSBI_NM.jpgVideo - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCRRIcVAg8Y

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/where-safety-meets-innovation-fire-safe-build-india-drives-industry-transformation-301993011.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
