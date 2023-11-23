Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:44
Zendure Maximizes Savings with Exclusive Black Friday Deals

23 novembre 2023 | 10.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, Zendure, a fast-growing EnergyTech start-up, unveils its Black Friday sale on Zendure website and Amazon of up to 46% with cutting-edge power solution balcony power plants, and more.

Flexible Photovoltaic Modules for Balcony

SolarFlow rivals traditional panels while optimizing energy capture. With flexible photovoltaic modules conforming seamlessly to circular balconies, it offers placement flexibility up to 213° bends, achieving a 23% solar conversion rate. Crafted for diverse weather, with IP67 waterproofing, weighing 4.5kg for easy transportation. With a 70% weight reduction compared to glass PV panels.

For the sum of 1,597 euros(44% off) with the "BF100" coupon code, the package includes SolarFlow, an AB2000 battery, 4x210W flexible solar panels, and an 800W microinverter. Alternatively, an 800W microinverter, PV Hub, and an AB2000 battery are offered at 1,260 euros(45% off). Each package will include a complimentary Zendure Smart Plug.

A 4.6kWh Capacity Energy Storage Solution

SuperBase V4600, a key component of Zendure's balcony photovoltaic ecosystem, offers an off-grid and on-grid integrated energy storage solution when paired with a microinverter. The PVHub Mini, acting as a communication relay, seamlessly connects the satellite battery and microinverters to the home network. This setup enables a photovoltaic 3,000W MPPT input transforming it into a balcony energy storage system with a large capacity of 4.6kWh and maximum 1500W power output for microinverter. The package includes a SuperBase V4600 with PVHub Mini, 4x210W flexible solar panels, and an 800W microinverter for just 3,261 euros(38% off) with a "BF100" coupon code, Zendure Smart Plug included as a bonus.

Whole Home Energy Management

Zendure ensures that unused energy is not lost during the day but stored at night when using solar energy. SolarFlow and the ZEN+ Home Energy Hub can store energy and save energy costs. The ZEN+ Home Energy Hub incorporates Zendure's flagship product, SolarFlow, and with tunes in Shelly's smart devices, the system provides automatic safeguards, notifications, remote monitoring, real-time control, and intelligent optimization of energy consumption.

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech start-ups located in the technology hubs of Silicon Valley, USA, and the Greater Bay Area, China, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech.

CONTACT:chris.qiu@zendure. com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2283650/image_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273600/Zendure_DE_GmbH.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-maximizes-savings-with-exclusive-black-friday-deals-301996083.html

