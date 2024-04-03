Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 16:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

1000 MIGLIA 2024: LIST OF ACCEPTED CARS PUBLISHED

03 aprile 2024 | 16.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRESCIA, Italy, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the completion of the work of the Selecting Commission, tasked with examining the applications received, the list of cars accepted for the 2024 edition of the 1000 Miglia is now officially made public. 33 nations will be represented, but Italy will still be the country with the largest number of competitors, and there will be 71 cars that took part in the historic 1000 Miglia race.

Line-ups like those of Alfa Romeos and Bugattis will be unparalleled, worthy of the Most Beautiful Race in the World. 50 Alfa Romeos, including a rare block of 6C 1750s and three 8Cs, 31 Porsches, 27 Jaguars, 25 Mercedes Benz, 21 Ferraris and 17 Bugattis will start from Brescia on 11 June and return on Saturday 15, after covering the more than 2000 km of the route, which will have its usual half-way point in Rome on the evening of Thursday 13.

Contending for victory with Andrea Vesco and Fabio Salvinelli in search of their fourth consecutive title, the fifth for Vesco who also triumphed in 2020 alongside his father Roberto, the Argentinean pair Juan Tonconogy and Barbara Ruffini, the last foreign crew on the race's roll of honour with their 2018 victory, will return to the Viale Venezia platform. Belometti-Ricca, Fontanella-Covelli, Sisti-Gualandi and Turelli-Turelli lead the group of podium candidates.

The five-leg format has been confirmed, and the race will repeat the anti-clockwise direction as in 2021. Turin, Viareggio, Rome and Bologna will be the leg finishes before returning to Brescia. Also this year, the historic cars of the Red Arrow will be preceded by the 1000 Miglia Green and the Ferrari Tribute 1000 Miglia. Also returning will be the 1000 Miglia Experience, the event reserved for modern supercars and hyper-cars, now in its third year.

The cars accepted for the 1000 Miglia 2024, as a guarantee of excellence and authenticity, are all registered in accordance with the regulations of the Registro 1000 Miglia. The list is available on the official website 1000miglia.it.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378704/1000_Miglia_race.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378703/Mille_Miglia_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/1000-miglia-2024-list-of-accepted-cars-published-302107301.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
but Italy will still Italia be
Vedi anche
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"
News to go
Casa, "prezzi affitti cresciuti del 6,1% in due anni"
News to go
Bonus gasolio, domande al via dal primo aprile
News to go
Sequestrate 2 tonnellate di uova di Pasqua e Colombe
News to go
Smart working addio, il 31 marzo scade anche per genitori e fragili
News to go
Meloni in Libano, visita al contingente italiano a Shama


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza