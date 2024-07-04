Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

2024 Global Energy Prize Laureates Announced

04 luglio 2024 | 12.03
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Global Energy Prize winners were announced on July 3. The winners were Zi-Qiang Zhu, Head of the Electrical Machines and Drives Research Group at the University of Sheffield (UK); Héctor D. Abruña, Emile Chamot Professor of Chemistry at Cornell University (USA); and Minggao Ouyang, Professor at the Tsinghua University (China).

Zi-Qiang Zhu became a laureate in the Traditional Energy category for outstanding contribution to electrified transportation, improving energy efficiency of domestic appliances, reducing emissions for generation and utilisation of electric power.

Héctor D. Abruña was selected in the Non-Traditional Energy category for the foundational contributions spanning electrochemistry, batteries, fuel cells and molecular electronics.

Minggao Ouyang became the winner in the New Ways of Energy Application category for technical leadership in strategic planning, research, demonstration and commercialisation of new energy vehicles, especially for solving technical challenges of hydrogen fuel cell durability, lithium-ion battery safety and vehicle-to-grid interaction.

The ceremony to announce the laureates was attended by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rae Kwon Chung, as well as members of the International Award Committee of the Global Energy Prize William Byun, Liye Xiao and Dmitri Bessarabov.

The laureates were selected by an international award committee consisting of scientists from 13 countries: Bolivia, China, Côte d'Ivoire, Hungary, India, Japan, Republic of Korea, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, UAE, USA.

"The growing share of electricity in primary energy consumption is one of the key trends in global energy in recent years. In this regard, the research of the laureates is more than relevant today. This once again proves how thin the border between fundamental and applied science is," said Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel laureate, Chairman of the Global Energy Prize International Award Committee.

The award ceremony will be held in September 2024.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-global-energy-prize-laureates-announced-302189545.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Energia Energia Altro Economia_E_Finanza at Cornell University at Sheffield Regno Unito
Vedi anche
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza