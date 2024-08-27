2024, IAI Global Design Award Unveiled: THINKCAR Tech's THINKTOOL CE EVD Wins the Excellence Award!

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IAI Global Design Award, a highly regarded accolade in the international design field, has recently announced its winners. THINKCAR Tech Co., Ltd, has been honored with the IAI Excellence Award - Industrial Product Design for its innovative new energy comprehensive diagnostic device, THINKTOOL CE EVD.

The IAI Global Design Award is one of the most authoritative and influential awards in the global design community, aimed at recognizing outstanding works in various design fields. This award not only represents the highest honor in the design industry but also affirms the innovative spirit, commitment, and creativity of the winners. This year's IAI Design Award has selected numerous outstanding design works, and THINKTOOL CE EVD's ability to stand out among many competitors is undoubtedly a high recognition of its design strength and innovative capabilities.

THINKTOOL CE EVD is an advanced diagnostic tool for new energy vehicles, designed to support sustainability and reduce carbon footprints. Compatible with a wide range of models from brands like Tesla, NIO, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi, it includes diagnostic cables for battery packs and a dual-mode 4G/Wi-Fi jumper kit for reliable data connectivity. The device offers comprehensive OBD, battery diagnostics, and specialized new energy function tests, along with maintenance features. Bundled with a THINK printer and a wireless tire pressure module, it supports online ECU programming and upgrade flexibility. THINKTOOL CE EVD also integrates auxiliary devices for real-time data, providing a complete solution for new energy vehicle servicing.

THINKCAR Tech Co., Ltd, a leading company in the field of automotive intelligent diagnostics and testing, has long been committed to the research and innovation of new energy technologies. THINKCAR Tech has launched a "1+8" product suite, highlighting a video remote diagnostic platform and a diverse range of diagnostic tools. This includes remote diagnostic tools, technician diagnostic tools, car owner devices, ADAS calibration equipment, tire pressure solutions, software services, and new energy diagnostics. With factory-level data accuracy, the suite exemplifies innovation, offering a full spectrum of support for the automotive repair sector.

Winning the 2024 IAI Global Design Award is a testament to THINKCAR Tech's commitment to innovation and design leadership, marking a significant step in global recognition. The company will continue to push boundaries, drive industry advancements, and uphold the legacy of excellence that the IAI Global Design Award represents.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490454/EVD_02_1.jpg