Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 09:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

38 XCMG Trainees Achieve IHK Certification in Groundbreaking Sino-German Program

22 luglio 2024 | 06.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XUZHOU, China, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant milestone for international vocational education, 38 trainees from XCMG Technician College have successfully passed the rigorous German Industrial Mechanic (IHK) certification. The ceremony, marking the first cohort of the "Blue Sea Elite" Sino-German class, celebrated their comprehensive assessment across multiple stages and skill sets.

The certification event was held at XCMG Technician College, Xuzhou China, where Mr. Baumann, Project Manager at Erfurt Education Center GmbH, and Mr. Steinbrück, Head of Examination Committee at Erfurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry, announced the results. They praised the students for their exceptional performance and encouraged them to contribute to XCMG's global initiatives with renewed vigor.

Mr. Baumann expressed his admiration for the trainees' intelligence and skills demonstrated during the IHK assessments. "The success is a testament to our strong collaboration with XCMG and YaTang Bildung," he remarked during his speech.

Certificates were awarded by esteemed instructors from both Germany and China, including Mr. Riedel and Mr. Just from Erfurt Education Center GmbH, along with examiners Mr. Steinbrück and Mr. Baumann.

Wang Chuang, a representative of the outstanding graduate from "Blue Sea Elite" program, highlighted how this program has significantly enhanced their professional and comprehensive capabilities in various fields, including electromechanical fluid knowledge and global vision for services abroad.

Frank Belkner, Managing Director of Erfurt Education Center GmbH commented on the success of this collaborative project as an exemplary model in Sino-German vocational education. 

Zhang Hao, General Manager at YaTang Bildung emphasized future plans to deepen cooperation between XCMG Technician College and German educational institutions to further enhance high-skill talent development under this successful model.

Su Yuan, Vice Dean of XCMG Technician College thanked all participants involved in achieving these remarkable results which align closely with Germany's dual system approach adapted locally by XCMH for holistic international talent development.

Moving forward, the institution will sustain its efforts to deepen and actualize the Sino-German cooperative education projects, unceasingly seeking new ways to nurture internationalized talents with skills that are in line with international standards, dovetail with the realities of industry development, and are tailored to the needs of businesses, thus providing a potent pool of skilled talents for the regional industry's transformation and elevation.

For more information about XCMG and its international progress, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2465770/38_XCMG_Trainees_Achieve_German_Industrial_Mechanic__IHK__Certification_Groundbreaking.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/38-xcmg-trainees-achieve-ihk-certification-in-groundbreaking-sino-german-program-302202355.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Politica_E_PA Auto_E_Motori Architettura_E_Edilizia Sino German class rigorous German Industrial Mechanic international vocational education IHK Certification in Groundbreaking Sino German Program
Vedi anche
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza