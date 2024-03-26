Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 26 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 16:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

A new strategic acquisition for Premier Tech to continue the development of its market in Europe

26 marzo 2024 | 14.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RIPOLLET, BARCELONA, Spain, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Tech announces today the acquisition of Aquatreat, a Spanish company based in Ripollet, by its Water and Environment business group, marking another step in its European expansion strategy.

This acquisition allows Premier Tech Water and Environment to broaden its client solutions commercial offer, strengthen its footprint in Northern Spain and amplify the development of its services network across the continent. It follows on from the purchase of a 40 000 m2 plot of land in 2023 in Amposta, province of Tarragona, which will eventually allow Premier Tech to build a plant to support its operations.

The acquisition of Aquatreat is part of Premier Tech's long-term vision for the Iberian growth, strengthening its foothold and proximity with the Spanish market.

"The integration of Aquatreat to our business group will extend our Spanish footprint and services offer, supported by our team's skill set and expertise. It is part of Premier Tech's ongoing commitment to developing new markets and meeting the specific local needs of its clients," says Fernando Carreira, managing director of Premier Tech Water and Environment Spain.

Backed by a 30-year expertise in the urban and industrial wastewater treatment, Aquatreat joins the Premier Tech Team to offer local high-quality services to its clients.

"The integration of Aquatreat to a world-class leader such as Premier Tech is a great opportunity to leap forward, keep offering top-quality wastewater treatment solutions and consolidate a strong clients-centered team," says Pablo Garcia, outgoing general director of Aquatreat.

About Premier TechAt Premier Tech, we are all about making a difference, connecting People and Technologies for now 100 years. One team driven by a shared will to deliver sustainable solutions that help feed, protect and improve our world.

Premier Tech has a wide range of products, services, brands and technologies allowing to increase crop yields, bring beautiful gardens to life, automate the handling and packaging operations of many manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, support companies in their digital transformation and offer bio-ingredients for the well-being of humans and animals.

Premier Tech today records sales of more than one billion dollars and is growing internationally, driven by its 5  200 team members in 28 countries.

For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com

Contact: Stéphanie Thériault, Public relations, Premier Tech, thes10@premiertech.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372143/Premier_Tech_lt_e_A_new_strategic_acquisition_for_Premier%C2%A0Tech_t.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-new-strategic-acquisition-for-premier-tech-to-continue-the-development-of-its-market-in-europe-302099665.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Ambiente Ambiente ICT Economia_E_Finanza Environment business group based in Ripollet marking another step Ripollet
Vedi anche
News to go
Trattori, via libera Ue a revisione mirata Pac
News to go
Vittoria per Trump, cauzione ridotta a 175 milioni
News to go
Google, Apple e Meta: Commissione Ue indaga
News to go
Vacanze di Pasqua, tutti in viaggio: mai così tante prenotazioni in quattro anni
News to go
Attacco Mosca, ultime news
News to go
Rc Auto, in 2 anni +10,5% costo tariffe
News to go
Ex Ilva, domani a Palazzo Chigi il vertice sulla ripartenza
News to go
Impennata di cyber attacchi nel 2023: +184% di casi
News to go
Attentato in Russia, ultime news
News to go
Sanità, medici in fuga. Schillaci: "Lavoriamo a scudo penale duraturo per medici"
News to go
Scuola, Cgia Mestre: "465mila ragazzi hanno abbandonato gli studi nel 2022"
News to go
Booking, faro Antitrust per presunto abuso di posizione dominante


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza