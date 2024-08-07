Cerca nel sito
 
Abbott Enters Global Partnership to Connect Its World-Leading Continuous Glucose Monitoring System with Medtronic's Insulin Delivery Devices

07 agosto 2024 | 14.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced a unique global partnership with Medtronic to collaborate on an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system based on Abbott's most advanced, world-leading1 FreeStyle Libre technology that will connect with Medtronic's automated insulin delivery (AID) and smart insulin pen systems.

The integration of Abbott's CGM sensor with Medtronic's AID algorithms will enable automatic adjustments of insulin to keep glucose in range. The CGM sensor, designed to work exclusively with Medtronic devices, will be developed by Abbott and sold by Medtronic.

AID systems improve health outcomes while reducing the burden of constant decision-making for people with diabetes who use intensive insulin as part of their overall therapy. AID systems can benefit people with both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes who require multiple daily injections of rapid-acting insulin, currently estimated at more than 11 million people globally2.

Financial terms of the partnership and timing for commercial availability were not disclosed.

"This partnership pairs two global leaders in glucose sensing technology and insulin delivery," said Jared Watkin, executive vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business. "Libre technology has set the standard for accurate, accessible, easy-to-use and reliable continuous glucose monitoring. Connecting this CGM built for Medtronic's insulin delivery systems and algorithms makes it easier for people to spend less time thinking about their diabetes and more time living."

"Our partnership with Abbott allows us to expand access to our advanced automated insulin delivery and smart MDI systems that deliver best-in-class outcomes with the most widely used CGM in the world," said Que Dallara, executive vice president and president, Medtronic Diabetes. "We're committed to simplifying diabetes management and making the transition to automated technology much more seamless for those who wish to achieve more with their diabetes care."

This collaboration with Medtronic is the latest in a series of Abbott partnerships aimed at improving and streamlining diabetes care, giving people more choices to confidently administer their insulin. Abbott's Libre single-analyte CGM technology is currently available and integrated with AID offerings from other insulin delivery companies.  

About Abbott's Libre SystemsAbbott's Libre portfolio is the world's leading continuous glucose monitoring technology1, now used by more than 6 million people in more than 60 countries3. Clinical and real-world data from the millions of people that use Libre systems show that the technology helps people improve their glucose control, lower their HbA1c, decrease diabetes-related hospital admissions, and improve their quality of life4,5. The systems have partial or full reimbursement in more than 40 countries.

For important safety information, visit https://www.freestylelibre.us/safety-information.html

About Abbott:Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 114,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries. Connect with us at www.abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube

Top Reasons Driving the Demand for Insulin PumpsFlash CGM Associated With Event Reduction in Nonintensive Diabetes TherapyContinuous Glucose Monitors

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/271488/Abbott_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abbott-enters-global-partnership-to-connect-its-world-leading-continuous-glucose-monitoring-system-with-medtronics-insulin-delivery-devices-302216502.html

