Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Accelerating climate action in tourism is critical for the resilience of the sector and host communities, according UNTourism

23 settembre 2024 | 14.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MADRID, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the recent G20 Tourism Ministers' meeting in Belém, Brazil, UN World Tourism Organization Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili, called for urgent measures to reshape tourism in a way that benefits both the environment and local communities. With tourism on track to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year, Pololikashvili highlighted the importance of looking beyond recovery and focusing on making tourism a force for positive change. His message emphasized empowering local communities, taking meaningful action on climate issues, and adopting sustainable economic practices that prioritize nature and circularity.

Global tourism has been steadily recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, with data showing that international tourist arrivals in the first half of 2023 have reached 80% of 2019 levels. Some regions, particularly the Middle East and Europe, are even surpassing these figures. However, areas like Asia and the Pacific are seeing a more gradual return due to ongoing travel limitations. This recovery reinforces tourism's crucial role in driving global economic growth, creating jobs, and fostering development in regions that rely heavily on the industry.

"Tourism thrives on the stability of the climate, biodiversity, and the sustainable use of natural resources," Pololikashvili remarked. "Without urgent climate action, the future of tourism, along with the communities and ecosystems that rely on it, is at risk."

Pololikashvili also stressed that tourism's true potential lies in its ability to not only generate employment but also bring diverse cultures together. However, for tourism to evolve into a more sustainable and inclusive sector, new approaches are needed. This includes innovative governance that centers local communities and environmental preservation in decision-making, as well as stronger collaboration between governments and various stakeholders.

This appeal marks a critical juncture for the global tourism industry. The message is clear: to ensure its long-term success and resilience, the sector must place climate action and community empowerment at its core.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accelerating-climate-action-in-tourism-is-critical-for-the-resilience-of-the-sector-and-host-communities-according-untourism-302255566.html

