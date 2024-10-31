Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Acclaimed Author, Poet and TCL NXTPAPER Global Ambassador Michael Rosen Delights Audience at Southbank Centre with a Captivating Live Q&A on Literacy and Technology

31 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 30, 2024, a renowned author, poet, and TCL NXTPAPER Global Ambassador Michael Rosen captivated a full audience at London's Southbank Centre in an exclusive live Q&A, blending insights into his storied career with a compelling discussion on the future of reading in a digital world.

The event, hosted by TCL, highlighted the company's dedication to advancing literacy through innovative technology solutions, including its pioneering NXTPAPER technology and latest TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G smartphone.

The discussion with Rosen, provided a unique exploration of the challenges and opportunities of promoting reading in the digital age.

Audience members were given a firsthand look at how the TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G device can support sustained reading, through advanced features designed to reduce digital eye strain, as well as its unique NXTPAPER Key switch located on the side of the smartphone.

With just one switch the TCL NXTPAPER Key transforms the smartphone screen into an immersive, paper-like e-reader. With this new feature, users can access a unique e-reading experience without needing separate devices or physical books, bringing the convenience of a fully integrated e-reader to a smartphone.

More than just a reading mode, the NXTPAPER Key automatically limits notifications from social media apps, providing users with a refreshing way to control digital interruptions and enjoy focused "me time."

Throughout the event, Rosen engaged attendees with his signature warmth and storytelling, sharing anecdotes from his personal journey as a writer and literacy advocate.

Event Highlights

This latest innovation reinforces TCL's position as a forward-thinking leader in tech, offering tools that foster digital balance and inspire a healthier, more focused lifestyle.

About TCL Mobile

TCL Mobile specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions.

For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile

About TCL 

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545703/Michael_Rosen_Attended_Event_TCL_NXTPAPER_Global_Ambassador.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acclaimed-author-poet-and-tcl-nxtpaper-global-ambassador-michael-rosen-delights-audience-at-southbank-centre-with-a-captivating-live-qa-on-literacy-and-technology-302292802.html

