Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 12:11
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ACEM Shines in 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject, Three disciplines ranked among the top 50

24 aprile 2024 | 11.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject were released on April 10, 2024, with Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) achieving remarkable results. Three of its disciplines ranked among the global top 50, with "Statistics & Operational Research" making its debut in the top 40.

Key Highlights:

"Statistics & Operational Research" ranked 36th globally and 3rd in mainland China, entering the top 40 for the first time since 2015.

"Business & Management Studies" ranked 42nd globally and 3rd in mainland China, maintaining its position in the top 50 for the 9th consecutive year.

"Accounting & Finance" ranked 47th globally and 3rd in mainland China, staying in the top 50 for the 7th year in a row.

"Economics & Econometrics" ranked 57th globally and 4th in mainland China.

In this year's rankings, 101 universities from mainland China were listed across 54 disciplines, placing the country third globally behind the United States and the United Kingdom. Shanghai Jiao Tong University had 11 disciplines in the global top 50, with Antai College contributing three of them.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are determined by five indicators: Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Research Citations per Paper, H-index, and International Research Network, which reflects the sustainable research partnerships established between universities and other higher education institutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396030/QS2024_EN.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acem-shines-in-2024-qs-world-university-rankings-by-subject-three-disciplines-ranked-among-the-top-50-302125909.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza global top 50 massimo top making its debut in the top 40
Vedi anche
News to go
Ue, Von der Leyen: “Dal 2020 successo di tutto ma ora siamo più forti”
News to go
Earth Day 2024, oggi la Giornata mondiale della Terra
News to go
Sprechi Pubblica Amministrazione, in Italia valgono 500 miliardi di euro
News to go
Conti correnti, calano i depositi degli italiani: -3,6% in un anno
News to go
Sicilia, è allarme siccità: "Governo dichiari stato emergenza"
News to go
Cgil e Uil in piazza a Roma, Landini: "Qui c'è il Paese reale"
News to go
Venezia, arriva ticket di ingresso per visitarla
News to go
Iraq, attacco contro base milizie filo Iran: un morto
News to go
Bonus università private, ecco a chi spetta e come ottenerlo
News to go
G7, Tajani: "Convergenza su tutte le questioni internazionali"
Israele attacca l'Iran, lampi e boati nei cieli di Isfahan - Video
News to go
Telepass, nuove offerte dal 1° luglio 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza