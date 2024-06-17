Cerca nel sito
 
Actian Launches Zen 16.0, the Next Generation Database for Edge Computing

17 giugno 2024 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Latest Zen Edition Delivers Secure, Modular, and Scalable Edge Data Solutions with Seamless Synchronization from Edge to Cloud

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actian, the data and analytics division of HCLSoftware, today announced the launch of Actian Zen 16.0, the newest version of its innovative embedded database. To help businesses run faster, smarter applications on the edge, Zen 16.0 is designed for real-time data processing across mobile, IoT devices, edge gateways, and complex machinery.

Actian developed Zen 16.0 to capture the growing demand for edge computing. IDC predicts edge computing will account for $232 billion in spending this year*. Zen 16.0 simplifies and optimizes edge computing for resource-constrained environments that range from industrial IoT and connected healthcare to smart cities. Actian Zen 16.0 introduces performance enhancements and new features designed to improve efficiency and functionality for the more than 13,000 organizations currently using Zen, as well as attracting new customers.

"Actian Zen16.0 is designed to meet the needs of modern embedded systems and edge computing," said Emma McGrattan, senior vice president of engineering and product at Actian. "Its secure and scalable design allows for easy data synchronization with Zero-ETL, making it perfect for developers creating intelligent applications that can deliver real-time decisioning from edge to cloud to give a business competitive advantage."

Zen 16.0 delivers the small footprint with fast read and write access and automatic administration that resource-constrained environments require. Zen16.0 addresses the need to support high-performance intelligent applications with minimal administration, particularly for frequent data update use cases like sensor data collection to monitor patient well-being or asset management tracking using RFID scanners.

Zen 16.0 ensures seamless data synchronization from edge to cloud, supports both SQL and NoSQL data access, and leverages popular programming languages to empower developers in building low-latency embedded applications.

"Actian Zen provides a high performance, lightweight, and self-managed embedded database for our business," said Trent Maynard, Director of Product & Engineering at Global Shop Solutions. "Zen continues to deliver exactly what we need and we're enthusiastic about the new capabilities of Zen 16.0 to empower our business operations even further." 

Detailed here, Zen 16.0 includes improved L2 cache sizing, page preload for large data files, Kafka data stream support, EasySync - a new datasync utility, enhanced JSON support, Btrieve2 Python package, Docker and Kubernetes container support, and extended index key length.

*Source: IDC Press Release, New IDC Spending Guide Forecasts Edge Computing Investments Will Reach $232 Billion in 2024, March 2024

About Actian

Actian makes data easy. We deliver cloud, hybrid, and on-premises data solutions that simplify how people connect, manage and analyze data. We transform business by enabling customers to make confident, data-driven decisions that accelerate their organization's growth. Our data platform integrates seamlessly, performs reliably, and delivers industry-leading speeds at an affordable cost. Actian is a division of HCLSoftware.

Media Contacts

Danielle LeeSenior Director – Global Analyst Relations & Public RelationsDanielle.Lee@actian.com

Ali WheelerPublic Relations ManagerHKActian@hkstrategies.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429927/Actian_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/actian-launches-zen-16-0--the-next-generation-database-for-edge-computing-302173606.html

