Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 26 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 17:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Adventurer Lexie Limitless Completes Record-Setting 30,000 km Drive Around the World in New All-Electric Ford Explorer

26 marzo 2024 | 16.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NICE, France, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventurer Lexie Alford (@LexieLimitless) today set the official record for being the first person to circumnavigate the globe in an electric vehicle, using the new all-electric Ford Explorer. Six continents, 27 countries and more than 30,000 kilometres were travelled on electric power alone, ahead of the finish line in Nice, France.

"On this epic adventure, I met incredible people from many corners of the world and experienced 27 countries while behind the wheel. But this journey came with a unique set of challenges," said Lexie, who also holds the world record for being the youngest person to visit every country in the world. "It has been the honour of a lifetime to be trusted by Ford to circumnavigate the glove in the electric Explorer, which has been like home for the last six months. I had the goal of pushing the limits of what's possible to do in an EV and I'm proud to say I have!"

To celebrate the achievement, Ford has today put the new Ford Explorer on sale in Europe. Designed and developed in Europe, it is Ford's second all-electric passenger vehicle and the first to be assembled at the Ford Cologne EV Centre following a $2 billion dollar investment. It can achieve a driving range of more than 600 kilometres on a single charge and is able to charge from 10-80 per cent in approximately 26 minutes using DC charging.

"Lexie's journey has been the ultimate test drive for our new Ford Explorer, taking on every kind of weather and road condition, and dealing with just about every charging scenario," said Martin Sander, general manager, Ford Model e Europe. "It embodies the true 'can do' spirit of this company, seizing this great opportunity to not only test ourselves but also the world's charging infrastructure. Today's crossing of the finish line proves just what you can do in the new all-electric Ford Explorer, and we're delighted that customers will soon be able to find out for themselves."

Lexie's journey mirrors that of Aloha Wanderwell, the first woman to drive around the world 100 years ago, also in a Ford. Aloha began her journey in Nice, where Lexie's journey also began and finished, driving the Explorer to the finish in a convoy of iconic Ford vehicles, watched by Ford CEO, Jim Farley.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372346/Ford_Europe.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372344/Ford_Europe_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372345/Ford_Europe_3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adventurer-lexie-limitless-completes-record-setting-30-000-km-drive-around-the-world-in-new-all-electric-ford-explorer-302099797.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza today set all electric Ford Explorer New All Electric drive Around
Vedi anche
News to go
Trattori, via libera Ue a revisione mirata Pac
News to go
Vittoria per Trump, cauzione ridotta a 175 milioni
News to go
Google, Apple e Meta: Commissione Ue indaga
News to go
Vacanze di Pasqua, tutti in viaggio: mai così tante prenotazioni in quattro anni
News to go
Attacco Mosca, ultime news
News to go
Rc Auto, in 2 anni +10,5% costo tariffe
News to go
Ex Ilva, domani a Palazzo Chigi il vertice sulla ripartenza
News to go
Impennata di cyber attacchi nel 2023: +184% di casi
News to go
Attentato in Russia, ultime news
News to go
Sanità, medici in fuga. Schillaci: "Lavoriamo a scudo penale duraturo per medici"
News to go
Scuola, Cgia Mestre: "465mila ragazzi hanno abbandonato gli studi nel 2022"
News to go
Booking, faro Antitrust per presunto abuso di posizione dominante


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza