Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

AEKE Reimagines Home Fitness Experience with Launch of AI-Powered Smart Home Gym K1 on Kickstarter

14 novembre 2024 | 13.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEKE is redefining home fitness with the launch of the Smart Home Gym K1, set to debut on Kickstarter this December 3rd. The all-in-one, AI-powered gym with an auto-foldable and movable design brings a new level of accessibility and efficiency to fitness by transforming any space into a hyper-personalized training hub.

Taking up just 0.3 square meters, the new AEKE K1 features an AI coaching system that empowers users to train smarter other than harder.

Key Features of the AEKE K1:

"We are hugely grateful to our crowdfunding supporters for enabling us to create an innovative fitness experience. I've seen firsthand how financial, time, and space constraints hold many people back from accessing quality fitness instruction. Inconsistent training levels can also make it tough for people to find reliable trainers and see results, even after investing time and money. The K1 removes common barriers to fitness and makes professional fitness training accessible to everyone, helping them more efficiently achieve their goals, no matter their schedule or space," said Loong, COO of AEKE.

With the Kickstarter campaign launching this month, early backers can be among the first to embark on a unique fitness journey offered by the award-winning AEKE K1, which has clinched the German Red Dot Award, the American IDA Design Award, and the International CMF Design Award since it was unveiled.

Currently, AEKE is gearing up for crowdfunding and is offering many benefits for customers who place a deposit. For more details and to get updates, visit aeke.com 

About AEKE

Founded in 2022, With a team of over 200 industrial sports scientists, hardware engineers, and AI experts, AEKE combines AI technology with a human-centric approach to deliver the most intelligent and effective fitness experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2558001/1____1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2558002/AEKE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aeke-reimagines-home-fitness-experience-with-launch-of-ai-powered-smart-home-gym-k1-on-kickstarter-302305626.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza fitness AEKE Reimagines home fitness Experience home this December
Vedi anche
News to go
Rapporto Caritas: "1 su 10 in povertà assoluta"
News to go
Musk contro i giudici italiani, Mattarella: "Rispettare sovranità"
News to go
Maltempo Italia, allerta gialla in Sicilia. Prima neve su Cervinia
News to go
Turismo, stagione invernale in calo
News to go
Nassiriya, Mattarella: "Rinnoviamo memoria caduti, missioni costruiscono ponti di dialogo"
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, c'è l'accordo: inviati documenti a Bruxelles
Controlli Nas in mense scuole: irregolari 1 su 4
News to go
Manovra, incontro governo-sindacati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Cremlino: "Telefonata Trump-Putin? Pura invenzione"
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
'The Day of The Jackal', Eddie Redmayne nel mirino di Lashana Lynch: l'intervista
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza