Venerdì 14 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 15:16
BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

AeroFlexx Announces Partnership with Chemipack to Deliver Eco-Friendly Liquid Packaging Solutions in Europe

14 giugno 2024 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroFlexx, a leader in the sustainable packaging industry, is announcing a strategic partnership with Chemipack, a family-owned company in Poland that supplies liquid concentrates for a variety of applications, such as household and personal care products, industrial fluids, and wet wipes. This partnership will enable AeroFlexx and Chemipack to address industry demand and critical packaging initiatives by bringing one of the most innovative and sustainable liquid package formats to the European market.

Chemipack has a history of highly efficient filling operations and blending onsite. With 5 state-of-the-art production lines, they have the ability to manufacture and fill over 100 million liters of liquids annually.

According to Chemipack Sp. z o.o. Chairman and CEO, Robert Serafiński, "As a multi-generational business, maintaining a highly efficient process for our existing portfolio of customers with blending and filling facilities that are sustainable for future generations is one of our core efforts, and with the help of AeroFlexx, we will significantly expand our sustainable position to ensure lasting value."

"By partnering with Chemipack, we are strategically positioned to meet our European customers' demand, enabling AeroFlexx to enter the market and scale rapidly," states AeroFlexx's VP of Commercial, Kevin Green. "Chemipack's top-quality production and agile approach are vital as we continue to support our robust and growing pipeline."

AeroFlexx's packaging is gaining significant traction in the European market, presenting a scalable solution to help meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the package space and to continue to broaden the global AeroFlexx footprint.

About Chemipack:

Chemipack, a trusted partner in Łowicz, produces a wide range of products, especially under PRIVATE LABELS, for clients such as Jeronimo Martins, LIDL, DINO, Netto, Circle K, Avia, Moya, and many other retail chains and fuel stations in Poland and Europe. They are dedicated to consistently improving the quality of their products, while also maintaining a commitment to environmental protection, as demonstrated by numerous certifications attesting to the quality and eco-friendliness of their offerings.

About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is a full-service liquid packaging company providing sustainable solutions to the marketplace. By combining the best attributes of flexible and rigid packaging into a single product offering, the technology is transforming the industry as it delivers a preferred consumer experience and creates significant brand value, all while introducing unprecedented sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, and a portfolio company of Innventure, AeroFlexx provides packaging and manufacturing solutions in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.aeroflexx.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331133/AFX_Logo_AeroFlexx_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aeroflexx-announces-partnership-with-chemipack-to-deliver-eco-friendly-liquid-packaging-solutions-in-europe-302172386.html

