Affidea enters into an agreement to acquire MedEuropa Romania

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Affidea Group, Europe's largest provider of advanced diagnostics, multi-speciality polyclinics and Centres of Excellence, announced today that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire MedEuropa Romania, a renowned cancer care provider.

MedEuropa Romania operates four medical centres in Romania, spanning Constanta, Bucharest, Brasov, and Oradea, with one more centre set to open in Iasi. The company is renowned for its expertise in advanced cancer care, including Radiotherapy, Chemotherapy and broader oncology services, all of which integrate into Affidea's primary diagnostic and polyclinic portfolio in Romania. The acquisition adds radiotherapy services to Affidea's capability in Romania, complementing existing radiotherapy services that Affidea provides across its European footprint.

Razvan Predica, Country CEO for Affidea Romania and Hungary, stated: "Cancer is claiming far too many lives in our communities, with approximately 100,000 people being diagnosed with an oncological disease in Romania every year. This acquisition isn't just about growth; it's about standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the National Health System and those affected by this relentless disease. We look forward to working with the great team of MedEuropa following the closing and continue delivering value for every individual impacted by cancer by increasing access to more comprehensive cancer care pathway from diagnosis to treatment and follow-up."

Guy Blomfield, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board for Affidea Group, added:"At Affidea, we have a provenance in the provision of comprehensive cancer care pathways across several European countries, with a network of Community Clinics and Centres of Excellence which are dedicated to providing access and high-quality care to the patient communities we serve. Romania's healthcare market is embracing the challenge of improving cancer survivorship outcomes, and Affidea's integrated service model will have an important role in helping to improve early detection and diagnosis, as well as providing more access to radiotherapy services in community settings across Romania. Affidea and MedEuropa, both have impressive reputations for high quality patient care, and I am very confident that the integration of services will further enhance outcomes for oncology patients across Romania."

Philippe Jacobs, Chairman and Silviu Savin, CEO of MedEuropa commented: "We are proud to have built a greenfield network of clinics providing high-quality patient care and treatments across Romania. We would like to thank our doctors and staff for their contributions over the past years. We believe that an integrated care solution is optimal for oncology patients and, therefore, we see the integration of MedEuropa in the larger Affidea family as an ideal avenue for delivering the best care and results for cancer patients in Romania."

Completion of the acquisition is subject to the approval of the Romanian Competition Council. Affidea Group was advised by Rizoiu & Asociatii and Clifford Chance as legal advisors, while Deloitte served as financial advisor. The sellers were advised by Biris Goran and Linklaters as legal advisors.

About Affidea Romania

Affidea Romania is one of the leading healthcare providers across the country, offering advanced diagnostics, laboratory analysis and multi-specialty consultations, with 50 medical centres in 26 cities. The Affidea Romania team consists of more than 1,500 professionals, out of which over 900 clinicians, annually providing integrated medical services for more than 2 million patients.

About MedEuropa

Telemos Capital (www.telemoscapital.com), in partnership with a local team of entrepreneurs, established MedEuropa to address the under-supplied Romanian radiotherapy market, with a vision of building a greenfield network of clinics across the country. MedEuropa is committed to providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment, with a strong focus on radiotherapy. The company operates four clinics across Romania (in Brasov, Bucharest, Constanta and Oradea) and is constructing an additional treatment centre in Iasi.

About Affidea Group

Affidea (www.affidea.com) is the largest European provider of advanced diagnostic imaging, out-of-hospital and cancer care services. Founded in 1991, the company operates 355 centres across 15 countries, providing high-quality medical services to nearly 13 million patients every year. Due to its track record for patient safety, the company has become the most awarded diagnostic imaging provider in Europe by the European Society of Radiology, as over 80% of the centres recognised on the Eurosafe Wall of Stars belong to Affidea. Affidea is majority-owned by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), a leading investment holding company, focused on long-term value-creation with a stable and supportive family shareholder base.

