Mercoledì 20 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 15:28
Africa Industrialization Day (AID) 2024: Shanghai Electric Empowers Africa's Industrialization with Accumulated 28 Power Supply Projects Put into Operation

20 novembre 2024 | 13.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Seventeen Years of Deep Commitment to Power Transmission and Distribution Projects Across the Continent Commemorates the 35th Anniversary of AID

DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 17-year journey in Africa, Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) is proud to have contributed to the industrialization and development of the region's power infrastructure. Since 2007, the company has successfully completed 28 power supply projects across African countries, constructing 1,457.16 kilometers of transmission lines and 51 power plants and substations. These achievements have delivered reliable electricity to millions, driving industrial progress and improving livelihoods in the vivid Africa.

"Industrialization in Africa is spurring unprecedented growth in energy demand. The foundation of power supply is not only critical to development but also to ensuring people's livelihoods. Shanghai Electric is honored to collaborate with African partners to build a modern and thriving continent," said Yang Xinghai, a senior executive at Shanghai Electric.

Powering Africa: A Journey of Growth and Innovation

Over the past 17 years, Shanghai Electric has expanded its footprint from North Africa to East and West Africa, developing and highlighting a diverse range of transmission and distribution projects, among others:

As Africa continues its journey toward achieving the African Union's Agenda 2063, Shanghai Electric remains committed to providing innovative energy solutions and fostering sustainable development. Shanghai Electric actively employs local talents, generating significant employment opportunities and fostering economic growth. By working closely with local governments and industry partners, Shanghai Electric envisions a brighter, electrified future for Africa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563078/Shanghai_Electric_Powers_African_Industrialization_17_Year_Commitment_Energy_Projects_Djibouti_s.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/africa-industrialization-day-aid-2024-shanghai-electric-empowers-africas-industrialization-with-accumulated-28-power-supply-projects-put-into-operation-302311379.html

