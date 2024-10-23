AI Governance Startup DAIKI GmbH Raises €1.5 Million in Seed Funding

VIENNA, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAIKI GmbH, an AI governance and compliance solutions provider based in Vienna, has successfully secured €1.5 million in seed funding to support its European roll-out and further product development. The funding marks a significant milestone in Daiki's mission to help businesses across Europe responsibly deploy AI.

Daiki offers a SaaS solution for AI governance and compliance with the EU AI Act and ISO standards, including ISO 13485 for medical device manufacturers. Built by a multidisciplinary team of experts, it offers an integrated document and quality management system (eQMS), streamlined processes for AI development, and an AI Copliot for successful AI implementation at scale.

Today, AI development involves complex legal, ethical, and technical issues that most organizations find difficult to manage. These challenges often slow down innovation and make it harder for organizations to fully benefit from AI. Daiki tackles these challenges through its SaaS platform that guides companies towards successful AI implementation, saving time and money spent on costly consultants so organizations can focus on achieving real results with AI.

After 18 months of bootstrapping, the company received €1.5 million in seed funding from Humanitas GmbH, an investment vehicle of Tarek Sherif. Tarek is the co-founder of Medidata Solutions, and current Chairman of Dassault Systèmes' Life Sciences Sector Board. With the newly secured seed funding, Daiki will accelerate its development efforts, including a new AI model registry feature. The funds will also be used to scale the team and strengthen its market presence across Europe.

Daiki currently caters to the MedTech, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors, with a particular focus on the DACH region, the UK, the Netherlands, and Scandinavia. It also serves companies doing business in the EU, which are obligated to comply with the EU AI Act, across a broad range of industries. Daiki operates on a SaaS subscription model, with discounted rates offered to research institutes, NGOs, and the public sector. With significant market potential, the company also counts the University Hospital Basel and Seco Tools among its customers.

Led by CEO Kevin Michael Gibney, an international sales and marketing executive with extensive experience in high-tech SaaS startups, Daiki additionally benefits from an experienced Advisory Board. Its members represent a diverse range of expertise, featuring leaders in AI governance, philosophy, UX design, and life sciences innovation.

"To succeed in the European market, the effective and ethical development and deployment of AI must go hand in hand. Daiki demonstrates that, with the right technical tooling, it is possible to drive innovation, while at the same time meeting complex regulatory requirements," commented Daiki Advisory Board member Paula Cipierre.

For more information, visit https://dai.ki

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537363/Daiki_GmbH_Logo.jpg