Martedì 11 Febbraio 2025
17:59
Ajinomoto Co., Inc., through its subsidiary Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., Announces Gold Sponsorship of LabCentral: Accelerating Innovation in Biotechnology

11 febbraio 2025 | 17.41
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Co., Inc., a global leader in biotechnology and food innovation, proudly announces its sponsorship of LabCentral, a premier launchpad for high-potential life sciences and biotech startups located in the heart of the Greater Boston biotechnology community. This partnership underscores the Ajinomoto Group's commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and scientific advancement in this rapidly evolving sector and thriving ecosystem. 

The sponsorship is in full alignment with the Ajinomoto Group's purpose to contribute to the well-being of all human beings, our society, and our planet with "AminoScience" and its cutting-edge technologies, including innovations in cell and gene therapy, amino acid, and protein sciences. The Ajinomoto Innovation Strategy Development Team in particular is fully committed to supporting the thriving biotech ecosystem in Cambridge and Massachusetts.

LabCentral, located in Cambridge, provides startups with the laboratory space, resources, and community necessary to translate breakthrough ideas into viable solutions. The Ajinomoto Group's sponsorship will enhance LabCentral's ability to support promising ventures in areas such as drug discovery, cell and gene therapy, and other transformative life sciences fields.

"LabCentral represents the nexus of innovation and opportunity in biotech, and the Ajinomoto Group is honored to support its mission of empowering next-generation startups," said Dr. Ikuo Kira, Executive Officer & Vice President, General Manager, North America Division. "This sponsorship reflects our dedication to nurturing groundbreaking research and providing the resources that innovators need to succeed." 

Dr. Johannes Fruehauf, CEO and co-founder of LabCentral said, "We are honored to have the Ajinomoto Group as a Gold sponsor of LabCentral and General sponsor of LabCentral238, and we welcome them to the Cambridge life sciences community. We are confident that their expertise in many areas of biotechnology, including cell and gene therapy, will be incredibly valuable to our resident startups, and the broader biotechnology ecosystem here in Massachusetts."

Through this collaboration, the Ajinomoto Group will engage with pioneering biotech entrepreneurs, leveraging its expertise and technology platforms to help accelerate their development journeys. 

For more information about the Ajinomoto Group and its initiatives, please visit https://www.ajinomoto.com/innovation/open_innovation. Additional information about LabCentral can be found at https://www.labcentral.org/.

About Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc.   

Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ajinomoto Group, a global leader in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of amino acid-based products for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, sports nutrition, health and beauty industries, as well as food ingredients. The company opened its first U.S. office in New York in 1917 and has since grown and expanded its presence, establishing offices and production facilities in North Carolina, Iowa, and Illinois. Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc. leverages an international manufacturing, supply, and distribution chain to bring the highest-grade products to customers. For additional information on Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., please visit http://www.ajihealthandnutrition.com

About LabCentral 

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral is a launchpad for high-potential life-sciences and biotech startups with 243,000 square feet of space across Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., and the Harvard University campus. Founded in 2013, LabCentral offers a full complement of programming and networking to life sciences entrepreneurs in addition to fully permitted laboratory and office space for early-stage and growing life sciences companies. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

Media Contact: Andrea Rodriguez, arodriguez@ls2group.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2617778/Ajinomoto_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ajinomoto-co-inc-through-its-subsidiary-ajinomoto-health--nutrition-north-america-inc-announces-gold-sponsorship-of-labcentral-accelerating-innovation-in-biotechnology-302373780.html

