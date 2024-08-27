Ajisen Ramen Begins a New Chapter, Earning the Title "World's No.1 Brand" of Noodle Restaurant

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Ajisen Ramen has been awarded the prestigious certification of World's No.1 Brand of noodle restaurant, measured in terms of the number of directly operated stores by Euromonitor, affirming the brand's superior quality and broad international presence.

50+ Years of Making Pork Bone Soup: Ajisen Ramen's Global Appeal Soars in 120 Cities

In the 1960s, Takaharu Shigemitsu opened the first Ajisen Ramen store with the aim of bringing authentic Japanese tonkotsu (pork bone) broth ramen to food enthusiasts worldwide. The brand incorporates "sen" (thousand) in its name, a testament to its ambitious goal of establishing 1,000 outlets globally.

In 1990, Ajisen Ramen became one of the representatives of Kyushu tonkotsu ramen in Japan and began to expand globally. Today, Ajisen Ramen is present in 15 countries across 5 continents, with restaurants in over 120 cities. Meanwhile, Marugame primarily adopts a direct-operated model to ensure consistent quality.

Over 50 years, Ajisen Ramen has been using premium pork bones to simmer the soup base, employing advanced Japanese soup-making techniques through seven meticulous processes. Each batch of bone broth undergoes a painstaking 12-hour process, demonstrating Ajisen Ramen's commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship while fostering innovation.

Ajisen Ramen follows stringent ingredient selection criteria, sourcing top-tier, premium ingredients globally through robust supply chains. This includes Danish Crown pork cartilage, Ecuadorian white shrimp, Australian beef, and Russian snow crab.

Five Facilities Established in China, with an Unwavering Commitment to Quality Craftsmanship

In 1996, Ms. Pan Wei introduced Ajisen Ramen to mainland China. Since then, Ajisen Ramen has established deep roots and flourished in the market, emerging as a leading player in China's chain restaurant sector.

As early as 2012, Ajisen China began pioneering the establishment of central kitchens. Currently, Ajisen China operates five facilities in Shanghai, Dongguan, Tianjin, Chengdu, and Wuhan. These facilities have also introduced advanced Japanese technological standards. Some of them have obtained ISO22000 certification. Over 15 years, all five major factories have ensured food quality and safety. Additionally, Ajisen Ramen has established a robust food safety management system, ensuring that every step complies with the strictly food safety standards, giving every diner peace of mind.

Ajisen Ramen's signature secret ingredient, senmi-oil (thousand flavors oil), is crafted through a 2-hour simmering process and 1,800 seconds of continuous grinding. Paired with the carefully selected European-sourced, juicy and flavorful pork cartilage, these unique offerings enhance the exceptional taste of Ajisen Ramen.

Collaborating with Michelin-starred Chefs, Ajisen Unveils Its New Offerings

During this year, Ajisen will collaborate with international Michelin-starred chefs to develop three new dishes, set to debut exclusively in mainland China and deliver a whole new culinary experience to the country's diners. Looking ahead, Ajisen Ramen remains committed to upholding the spirit of craftsmanship and accomplishing its mission of "offering a delicious bowl of ramen to patrons worldwide". The brand will continue to explore and innovate, bringing more delicious, healthy, and unique dining experiences to food enthusiasts everywhere.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490420/image_5031966_32386541.jpg