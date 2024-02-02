Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Febbraio 2024
Algoriddim Introduces All-New djay for Apple Vision Pro, launches seamless integration with Apple Music

02 febbraio 2024 | 16.23
LETTURA: 4 minuti

MUNICH, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Algoriddim, creators of the Apple Design Award-winning djay app, today unveiled djay for Apple Vision Pro, featuring a reimagined spatial interface that allows users to mix music on a full-size 3D turntable setup in their very own living room. Users are able to experience DJing in fully immersive environments, from vibrant lounges in outer space to a festival in the middle of the desert complete with stunning light shows under the night sky. Algoriddim have also integrated Apple Music across the entire djay product line, delivering a new way to experience and interact with your music.

Beginning today, Apple Music integration in djay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac is available in 167 countries, bringing unparalleled music access to djay users globally. With just a few taps, users can connect their Apple Music account directly within the djay app, gaining immediate access to a catalog of over 100 million songs, including users' personal libraries. For people who simply want to lean back and have a continuous music mix of their favorite songs on Apple Music, the Automix feature in djay picks tracks that go well with each other and automatically mixes them with beat matched, DJ-style transitions.

"We're thrilled to introduce djay for Apple Vision Pro. Its innovative spatial interface offers a completely new way to experience music and marks a new chapter in the evolution of DJing", said Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim. "Integrating Apple Music across the entire djay product line represents a significant milestone in Algoriddim's mission to make DJing accessible to everyone."

djay for Apple Vision Pro - A New Dimension in DJing

Top features include:

Availability and Extended Free Trial Offers

Algoriddim's djay is available as a free download on the App Store. The optional Pro subscription for $6.99 / €6.99 / £6.99 per month or $49.99 / €49.99 / £48.99 per year offers full access to all features of djay Pro across Apple Vision Pro, Mac, iPad, iPhone, Android, and Windows.

A free 7-day trial of the full djay Pro subscription is available. Existing Apple Music subscribers are eligible for an exclusive 2-months free trial of the full djay Pro subscription. 

Promo Video

https://www.algoriddim.com/djay-vision-video

Website https://www.algoriddim.com/djay-vision

App Store Links https://www.algoriddim.com/apps

About djay djay is a winner of multiple Apple Design Awards. Available for desktop, mobile, and spatial devices, it is loved by millions of DJs and music enthusiasts around the world.

About Algoriddim

Algoriddim, founded in 2006, creates world-class music and graphics applications for desktop,  mobile, and spatial devices. Its mission is to eliminate the boundaries between consumer and professional-level software to create a world where every person can be an artist and express themselves through music.

For media inquiries, please contact: algoriddim@33seconds.co

Links:

www.algoriddim.comhttps://www.instagram.com/algoriddimofficial/http://www.facebook.com/djaysoftwarehttp://www.youtube.com/user/AlgoriddimOfficial@algoriddim

Apple, Apple Music, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, iPhone, and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries and regions. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries and regions. All other trademarks, company names, product names, and technology names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333192/Algoriddim_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2333193/Algoriddim_2.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/algoriddim-introduces-all-new-djay-for-apple-vision-pro-launches-seamless-integration-with-apple-music-302052094.html

