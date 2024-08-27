Alphyn to Present Poster on Zabalafin Hydrogel Clinical Results at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress 2024

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphyn Biologics, Inc., a clinical-stage dermatology company developing first-in-class Multi-Target Therapeutics®, announced today that data from its Phase 2a human clinical trial of Zabalafin Hydrogel (AB-101a) in atopic dermatitis (AD) will be presented at the upcoming European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2024 in Amsterdam, September 25-28, 2024. Zabalafin Hydrogel is being developed as the first therapeutic for AD to directly treat AD's itch and directly treat bacteria that are increasingly thought to cause AD's inflammation and flares. It also directly treats infected AD skin and directly treats AD's inflammation.

The first-in-human Phase 2a study was designed to assess the most important treatment considerations for AD - itch and quality of life improvement, as well as the safety and efficacy of Zabalafin Hydrogel. AD is a chronic disease and the most common type of eczema, reported to be the largest dermatology problem in the world, according to Global Atopic Dermatitis Atlas (GADA). Zabalafin Hydrogel's strong clinical results point to its potential to become the "drug of choice" to treat AD.

The poster, titled "Itch Reduction and Quality of Life Improvement in AD for First Human Use of Zabalafin," is authored by Lynda Spelman, MD1, Stephen Shumack, MD2, Michael Benson, MD3, Bevin Bhoyrul, MD4, Jessie Lee, MD5, Ebrahim AK Abdulla, MD6, Neal Koller7, and Gary Pekoe, PhD7

Zabalafin Hydrogel is a novel, first-in-class complex single-source botanical drug with multiple bioactive compounds that provide multiple mechanisms of action, including anti-pruritic, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory activity. The topical is derived from the company's Zabalafin Platform.

1 Veracity Clinical Research, Woolloongabba, QLD, AU, 2 St. George Dermatology, Kogarah NSW, 3 Captain Stirling Medical Centre, Nedlands WA, AU, AU, 4 Sinclair Dermatology, East Melbourne VIC, AU, 5 Holdsworth House Medical Practice, Darlinghurst NSW, AU, 6 The Skin Hospital, Westmead NSW, AU, 7 Alphyn Biologics, Cincinnati, OH, USA

ABOUT ALPHYN BIOLOGICS

Alphyn Biologics, Inc. is a clinical-stage dermatology company developing first-in-class Multi-Target Therapeutics® for severe and prevalent skin diseases based on its Zabalafin Platform. Its lead product candidate, Zabalafin Hydrogel, is being developed as a topical treatment for atopic dermatitis (AD), the most common form of eczema.

Zabalafin Hydrogel has demonstrated efficacy in Phase 2a clinical trials, and the company believes it will be the first therapeutic for AD to directly treat AD's itch and directly treat bacteria that are increasingly thought to cause AD's inflammation and flares. It also directly treats infected AD skin and directly treats AD's inflammation. Clinical trial results of Zabalafin Hydrogel suggest it has the potential to be the first AD treatment that is worry-free for long-term, continuous use.

Alphyn's Zabalafin Platform has multiple bioactive compounds and, therefore, multiple mechanisms of action to support a robust pipeline of dermatologic therapeutics that have potential safety, side effect, patient tolerability, efficacy, and regulatory marketing authorization advantages. Alphyn is based in Annapolis, Maryland, and Cincinnati, Ohio, and has wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Austria. The company became operational in 2020 and has raised approximately $16 million.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899346/Alphyn_Biologics__LLC__Logo_Hi_Res_Transparent_Bckgrd_Logov1.jpg