Ampace: Elevating to the Next Level with Zero Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioner

MUNICH, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a world-renowned supplier of lithium batteries, is set to unveil a series of new products at the company's booth in ees Europe on 19 June at 14:00 CEST, featuring the innovative Full Temp. Range Control Technology of Zero Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioner along with the Kunlun Battery Cell 2.0, for ultimate performance and economic benefits for customers.

According to BloombergNEF's forecasts, the global energy storage market will grow 21% annually to 137GW/442GWh by 2030. Meanwhile, EnergyTrend predicted a significant surge in global energy storage system deployments in 2024. These projections underscore the pivotal role of energy storage systems in businesses, offering long-term benefits such as reduced carbon footprint and cost savings.

However, the industry still faces a fundamental problem with energy storage systems as they are highly vulnerable to heat. Therefore, temperature management technology is vital to the system's durability, efficiency, and, most importantly, safety.

So, Ampace, the leading brand in China's residential energy storage exports in 2023, according to Shenzhen Gaogong Industry Research (GGII), has achieved a massive breakthrough in the industry by pioneering the industry-first Full Temp. Range Control Technology, a feat that was previously considered unattainable.

Ampace's Full Temp. Range Control Technology has abandoned traditional liquid cooling and air-conditioning methods with a minimal design which sets a new standard for commercial and industry energy storage products, enhancing reliability and economic efficiency. It's a significant leap towards a more sustainable and cost-effective future of energy storage.

Ampace also developed the Kunlun Battery Cell 2.0, supported by the new GT40 technology. It also new material application and new structure design for efficiency, reliability, and a longer life cycle than other battery cells. This technology has been applied to Ampace's commercial and industrial products, ensuring the stability of the temperature, reducing carbon emissions, and allowing customers to reduce their costs through cutting-edge technology.

On 19 June at 14:00 CEST, Ampace will unveil their highly anticipated new product, powered by the innovative Full Temp. Range Control Technology of Zero Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioner and Kunlun Battery Cell 2.0, at the company's booth C3 480 in ees Europe. This event is of utmost importance to showcase Ampace's cutting-edge energy storage solutions, spanning commercial and industrial, residential, and portable energy storage systems. Stay tuned for this exciting development!