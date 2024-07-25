Cerca nel sito
 
Analytic Partners Acquires Magic Numbers to Expand Reach and Talent in Europe

25 luglio 2024 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MIAMI, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytic Partners, the leader in Commercial Analytics, announced today that it has closed on an agreement to acquire Magic Numbers, a UK based marketing analytics firm. As part of Analytic Partners, Magic Numbers will be able to further improve its offerings and benefit from Analytic Partners' scale, technology platforms and global presence.  

Magic Numbers will remain an independent brand and will continue to build its client base. Magic Numbers will gradually be incorporated into the Analytic Partners network as the two organizations work together in transition.

The strategic acquisition of Magic Numbers accelerates Analytic Partners' drive to expand its leadership in Commercial Analytics and to penetrate deeper in the UK and EMEA markets.

"Analytic Partners is a pioneer and innovator in moving beyond marketing mix modeling by championing a commercial lens on analytics, and by creating a technology platform to provide decisioning tools for the world's leading brands," said Analytic Partners' President and CEO Nancy Smith. "As a founder myself, I have a great deal of respect for what Dr. Grace Kite has built with Magic Numbers. Adding Magic Numbers to our strong global team of thought leaders and change management agents will achieve meaningful synergies that will increase value for both our customers and our teams."

"We're feeling full of optimism for the future that's opening up" said Dr. Grace Kite, Founder of Magic Numbers and training brand Magic Works. "Our new friends at Analytic Partners share our commitment to empowering people to make brilliant commercial and marketing decisions. Together, we'll bring fabulous technology and tools to the UK and be even better partners to our clients' people, wherever they are in the world."

Recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023 report, Analytic Partners provides marketing measurement and Commercial Analytics to Fortune 500 brands around the globe. The acquisition of Magic Numbers follows Analytic Partners' impressive traction in the last 12 months, which includes opening a Dallas office and recent senior executive hires.

About Analytic Partners Analytic Partners is the leader in Commercial Analytics, providing adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding and right-time planning and optimization – for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so our customers can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more information, visit analyticpartners.com.

About Magic Numbers Magic Numbers is a London-based team of data people with people skills. They work with clients large and small to find the numbers that make the biggest impact on business outcomes, and they empower people to use those numbers to make change happen. They also offer practical training under the name Magic Works.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2468645/Analytic_Partners.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/analytic-partners-acquires-magic-numbers-to-expand-reach-and-talent-in-europe-302206534.html

